The Cross’ is the very foundation of our faith, it is the bed rock of our redemption and without it, we are going no where. All that Jesus Christ came to do was to show the way to the cross and give the same cross to each and everyone of us. What is the Cross?

What is the meaning of the cross? Here is the cross in (Matthew 10:38-39): “And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.

He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.” The cross is therefore the instrument for losing your life, it’s a means whereby you deny yourself all privileges in submission to the will of God.

The cross of Christ is the object of mourning, shame, sorrow, and death just to break free from worldly lusts, ungodly desires, bodily and soul pleasures of life, fear and doubt, and through which the man becomes pleasing to God and partakes in the power and kingdom of God The word of God says: “But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world(Galatians 6:14)”.

By the cross of Christ, the world is crucified (the world is put to death by nailing to the cross) and I am crucified(put to death) to the world. Galatians 6:14)”.

The cross is an ancient instrument for shameful punishment and painfully killing criminals. The world systems and the people of the world have greatly sinned against God and the only means of reconciliation and forgiveness is through death.

That is why Jesus had to die a shameful and painful death on the cross. Repent before it’s too late, take up your cross, the Lord Jesus is now calling on us all today to die to the world and the world should die unto us.

The cross is an instrument of shame, torment, pains and death and we must endeavor to endure it for the sake of our souls, for us to inherit the kingdom of heaven. Here’s what Jesus says about the Cross: ”

And when he had called the people unto him with his disciples also, he said unto them, Whosoever will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.

35 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it. 36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? 37 Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?

38Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels. (Mark 8:32-38)”.

I challenge you today, how much do you want to suffer for the sake of pleasing God? Are you not saving your own head?

Have you truly surrender your life unto Christ? what are the things ruling your life, your value system?Those that save their lives shall lose it but whosoever shall lose his life for the sake of Jesus and His gospel shall save it.

The cross of Jesus Christ is an instrument of shame and death. It’s a great error to think you can selfishly live for yourself, and for your personal ambitions all your days here on Earth and expect to make heaven. It’s a great mistake. It’s time to arise and be revived by the power of God.

Are you still wallowing in sin and pleasures of life thinking you are still in the way of Christ Jesus? A careless attitude towards the things of God is a great sin. Here’s the summary:

“1Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,

2. looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy tha t was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.

3 For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds. 4 Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin

