The crown chose me… Confiance, Miss Teen Global winner

The , which took place on Easter Sunday, 17th of April, 2022, was the climax of an intense one week of camping activities that involves leadership training, etiquettes, life’s soft skills, and entrepreneurship training. At the grand finale of Nigeria’s biggest Teen Beauty Pageant, Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria (MTGBN), Confiance Victor was crowned the overall winner of the 2022 edition in the ancient timber city of Sapele, Delta State.

The fiercely contested competition which had high flying Teenage beauties with brains and brawn, the audience erupted with tumultuous applause, when delectably congenial and beautiful Miss Confiance Victor, representative from Imo State, defeated 9 other beautiful teenagers to emerge the second edition winner.

Speaking about her win, the latest Beauty Queen said, “I feel incredibly happy about winning because It was a tough competition where there were so many great girls but the crown choose me and it choose me for a purpose. it’s more than a prize to me it’s an opportunity that will change my life for good.”

The contestants who came out in five appearances namely, traditional customs, introduction, swimwears, talents display and evening gowns, wowed the audience with their colourful displays. The 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, had Mr Bernard Effiong, former Mr Nigeria Universe and Mr Tourism Nigeria, as head judge while Hon.(Miss) Sandra Bassey, renowned Saxophonist, Shoe Cobbler and serving Councilor and Speaker, Abak Local Government Area Legislative Arm, and Miss Blessing Ebbah, one of Nigeria’s fast rising beauty queens and current Miss Nigeria United Nations, as co-judge. They had an hectic time coming up with the winners due to the fact that the contest was highly qualified competitive.

While speaking to media on how the winners emerged, Mrs Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha stated that like the first edition, 70% scores was taken right from the auditions, home task assignments, behavioral assessment, hard work, attitude, camp activities were all put together and submitted to the judges while their stage performances during the Grand finale has the other half of 30%.

And matter-of-factly, the organization ensured that none of the contestants were given tickets to sell like it is done with other pageant.

This is to ensure credibility of the brand, fairness to all contestants and to also ensure all contestants compete keenly on a level playing field.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...