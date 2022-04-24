Body & Soul

The crown chose me… Confiance, Miss Teen Global winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The , which took place on Easter Sunday, 17th of April, 2022, was the climax of an intense one week of camping activities that involves leadership training, etiquettes, life’s soft skills, and entrepreneurship training. At the grand finale of Nigeria’s biggest Teen Beauty Pageant, Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria (MTGBN), Confiance Victor was crowned the overall winner of the 2022 edition in the ancient timber city of Sapele, Delta State.

 

The fiercely contested competition which had high flying Teenage beauties with brains and brawn, the audience erupted with tumultuous applause, when delectably congenial and beautiful Miss Confiance Victor, representative from Imo State, defeated 9 other beautiful teenagers to emerge the second edition winner.

 

 

Speaking about her win, the latest Beauty Queen said, “I feel incredibly happy about winning because It was a tough competition where there were so many great girls but the crown choose me and it choose me for a purpose. it’s more than a prize to me it’s an opportunity that will change my life for good.”

 

The contestants who came out in five appearances namely, traditional customs, introduction, swimwears, talents display and evening gowns, wowed the audience with their colourful displays. The 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, had Mr Bernard Effiong, former Mr Nigeria Universe and Mr Tourism Nigeria, as head judge while Hon.(Miss) Sandra Bassey, renowned Saxophonist, Shoe Cobbler and serving Councilor and Speaker, Abak Local Government Area Legislative Arm, and Miss Blessing Ebbah, one of Nigeria’s fast rising beauty queens and current Miss Nigeria United Nations, as co-judge. They had an hectic time coming up with the winners due to the fact that the contest was highly qualified competitive.

 

While speaking to media on how the winners emerged, Mrs Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha stated that like the first edition, 70% scores was taken right from the auditions, home task assignments, behavioral assessment, hard work, attitude, camp activities were all put together and submitted to the judges while their stage performances during the Grand finale has the other half of 30%.

 

And matter-of-factly, the organization ensured that none of the contestants were given tickets to sell like it is done with other pageant.

This is to ensure credibility of the brand, fairness to all contestants and to also ensure all contestants compete keenly on a level playing field.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

All for Tony Elumelu as he celebrates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As you read this, Delta state born Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Transcorp, would still be basking in the euphoria of the accolades, tributes and nice wishes following his birthday anniversary that was days ago.   Elumelu, a top economist who was born 22nd March, 1963 added another year […]
Body & Soul

Hotbillz on journey to build an entertainment empire

Posted on Author interview with IFEOMA ONONYE

From a professional dancer, to a 9 to 5 job and then back to music and presently making his way into mainstream entertainment, Ebuka Mathew Igbokwe, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, says that one thing he must do in his life is to harness all his talents. The founder of Hotbillz Empire Record label […]
Body & Soul

10,000 steps a day no longer be route to prime health

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Walking just 6,000 steps a day could reduce the risk of early death in people over 60, a study has found. Taking more than 8,000 steps, however, has no added benefit in reducing this risk, according to researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.   The team analysed data from 15 studies, which looked at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica