The Crown, Ted Lasso dominate Emmy Awards

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple comedy Ted Lasso were the big winners at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

The Crown’s prizes included best drama series, plus four acting wins for Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies.

“What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family,” Colman said of her final series playing Queen Elizabeth II.

“I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Becoming emotional, she added: “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during Covid, and he would’ve loved all of this.”

The Crown’s victory in the best drama series category is not the first time a streaming service has won the top prize at the Emmys but it does mark the first victory for Netflix, reports the BBC.

The 73rd Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday and saw most nominees attend in person, although many British nominees appeared from a separate Emmys hub in London.

Other UK winners included Michaela Coel, who won best limited series writing for her sexual consent drama I May Destroy You. “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault,” she said as she collected her award.

Coel also used her speech to address aspiring writers, telling them: “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable, I dare you.”

She said staying away from social media could help them create their best work. “Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence,” she said.

Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor were named best limited series actress and actor for Mare of Easttown and Halston respectively.

Winslet said: “I want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute you, I am proud of all of you.

The HBO crime drama saw the actress play a police detective who is investigating the murder of a young girl in a working-class community in Pennsylvania.

“Mare of Easttown was this cultural moment, and it brought people together and gave people something to talk about other than a pandemic, and I want to thank everybody for watching our show,” Winslet said.

Paying tribute to writer and creator Brad Ingelsby, she added: “You created a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother, and you made us all feel validated.”

Her Mare of Easttown co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also both won supporting actor and actress for their performances in the show.

Jason Sudeikis was named best lead comedy actor for his performance in Ted Lasso, while his British co-stars, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, won best supporting actress and actor.

“This show is about family, it’s about mentors and teachers, it’s about teammates,” Sudeikis said. “And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

A successful theatre actress, Waddingham called for more stage stars to be given TV roles during her acceptance speech.

“West End musical performers need to be on screen more,” she told the audience. “Please give us a chance because we won’t let you down.”

Ted Lasso, which first aired on Apple TV last year, tells the story of a US football coach who moves to the UK to coach a fictional Premiership team.

Jean Smart was named best lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in Hacks.

Gillian Anderson was named best drama supporting actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Netflix series The Crown.

“I want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no-one else would, and believed I had talent when I didn’t think I had talent,” Anderson said.

The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan won outstanding drama writing, while Jessica Hobbs won best drama directing.

Morgan said: “I’m very proud, I’m very grateful, we’re going to party. Goodnight.”

Hobbs thanked other female directors and her mother, who she said is still directing at the age of 77. Menzies was not present to collect his award.

The ceremony, hosted by US comedian Cedric the Entertainer, was held after a year of increased TV viewing prompted by lockdown restrictions around the world.

