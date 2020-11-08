The days ahead will be tough for DJ Switch!

Steve Uzoeche

She will come face to face with what Fela called ‘Government Magic’. It won’t be exactly what Fela met, it is a lot more sophisticated now.

That ‘abracadabra’ mode has been activated ahead of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

It will be even tougher because a number of big players in Nigeria’s and Lagos’ politics have their reputations on the line. And of course, in the power structure, DJ Switch is low on the food chain.

Expectedly, the spin doctors have received their marching orders and have retired to their coven to conjure up a worthy return on investment. They will pile up tremendous heat on poor DJ Switch, oh they will!

But truth is resilient!

Fela also told us the story of the ‘unknown soldiers’. It happened in this country!

Which is exactly why Nigerians were not ‘shocked into coma’ when the Army spokesman suggested that a live-streamed video of the Lekki episode was photoshopped!

The army has since recanted and admitted that their men were at Lekki Toll Gate but added this time, that they were invited by the Lagos State government.

Twelve days after the brutal attack on young Nigerians at Lekki, Lagos by soldiers, no one has taken responsibility for ordering soldiers to shoot unarmed, peaceful protesters!

The killer soldiers have neither been identified nor arrested!

Instead they are bearing down on DJ Switch and breathing down her neck with the ferocity of bloodhounds while deploying every arm-twisting and browbeating trick in the book. She has been labelled all sorts of things and called out for all manner of false claims. When all she did was display a rare kind of bravery.

Her traducers are no longer interested in the fact that she offered the live stream through which most of the world saw what transpired at the Lekki Toll Plaza on the 20th of October. All they care about is the position and interests of their bread-givers. And this is not going away anytime soon as the breadline is ever getting longer.

This was the very reason the #EndSARS protesters didn’t have any formal or an identified leader. The same reason some critics bashed them. Apparently, all they wanted was a target for their shooting practice; they didn’t get that, they settled perhaps, for the Lekki crowd.

When Gani Adams who should know, said on live television that the police stations that were burnt in Lagos before the curfew was announced, had all the imprints of the establishment on it, then it became a lot easier to appreciate the videos of alleged state actors mobilizing thugs and street urchins to compromise and neutralize the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

For about 10 days the protests had gone on without violence until suspected state actors and fifth columnists started mobilizing thugs and street urchins to brazenly attack and disrupt the protests. By this time, some protesters had already been killed in different parts of the country under diverse circumstances. Yet the protest didn’t stop.

They tried intimidation, it failed. They harassed protesters, it failed. They hired thugs and street urchins, those failed also. They finally shot and dispersed protesters, but lost control of their mob of thugs and urchins, who descended on Lagos and ravaged the state.

After they shot at peaceful protesters at Lekki, the real protesters withdrew and what was left was a rampaging mob of thugs and street urchins who painted the state red. Apparently, they created the monsters they now hunt. If we are honestly looking for the culprits behind the mayhem and destruction in Lagos and across the country, then we must find three categories of people:

The person who ordered the shooting at Lekki Toll Plaza.

The persons who ordered and coordinated the hiring and mobilization of thugs and street urchins to attack protesters with weapons.

3.The fifth columnists who cashed in on the bedlam to deepen anarchy. It is painful still that most of the antagonists of the #EndSARS Movement have since enlisted as emergency ‘fact checkers’ while deliberately distorting and discrediting facts, no matter how empirical.

They are mostly focused on proving that the body count is not enough to call the military action a ‘massacre’.

They even insist that nobody died at Lekki Toll Plaza. Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos also held same opinion and even said there was ‘no scratch of blood’ at the scene of the shooting. He has since admitted that two persons had died.

A sane society would not need a dozen dead bodies to know that an atrocity was committed against the people of Nigeria. One dead body is enough!

They darkened the space and shot into a crowd of young protesters who were making legitimate demands for everyone including the shooters and their superiors.

Even arrested armed robbers cannot be shot at like that. Our law forbids that. They deserve their day in court. Anything short of that is extrajudicial killing. Yet innocent citizens of Nigeria, armed only with their national flag, singing their national anthem, were shot at by their own military in classical execution model.

It’s commendable that the presidency has ordered an investigation through the Judicial Commissions of Inquiry across the States of the federation. The hope of many Nigerians would be that the panels focus on the root causes and not just the symptoms of this national malady.

They should be mindful of the laws of ‘cause and effects’ , ‘action and reaction’ and so dispense justice without fear or favour.

The young Nigerians – protesters and nonprotesters – law enforcement officers, and scores of other citizens who lost their lives in this sad episode, must not die in vain. The panels must protect the weak and be fair to the strong.

They must be vigilant and not allow politics creep into their operations. They must firmly resist any plot to edit truth and portray the victims of this tragedy as villains. And most importantly, they must insist that the villains be punished.

If this nation must prevail over these trying times, then justice must be served, even if the heavens fall!

Uzoechi writes from Owerri

Like this: Like Loading...