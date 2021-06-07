THE DEARTH OF PEOPLE-FOCUSED LEADERSHIP: A CASE STUDY OF OYO GOVERNOR VS ENL

Okay, this is not quite an in-depth case study as the headline suggests; but the friction going on between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and ENL Consortium Limited is capable of attracting the eyes of an already-stressed observer. An important road contract project awarded by the current governor’s predecessor, late Sen. Abiola Ajumobi, on 25 August 2017 to ENL was abruptly terminated by Governor Makinde on 11 March 2021. Just like that! But then, this March 2021 termination is looking like a second death after the governor first terminated the project officially in 2020.

Although it is common in Nigeria to see projects that were ongoing terminated or frustrated by incoming governments, in all levels of government, the modern day pace of development needs and the somewhat shrinking resources have made it inevitable for important public projects to be completed in order to pave the way for new projects to be executed. This hiatus between the Oyo governor and ENL, in these pandemic times, raises eyebrows.

When you read ENL’s recent publication in the national dailies on the issue of “subsisting concession in respect of the Ibadan Circular Road project,” and the warning to the general public – particularly investors, lenders and contractors – to stay away from any invitation by Oyo State government’s call to tender, offer, bid, solicit or engage in any other procurement process in relation to the said road project, you begin to wonder what really is happening.

To start with, this Ibadan Circular Road project has been designed to lighten the hectic road traffic experiences by Nigerians who travel through Ibadan to various parts of the country. So it is in the interest of the people.

Then, the project seemed to have gathered dust on the consideration shelf for a long time before the Ajumobi administration awarded the contract to ENL on a Build, Operate and Transfer model to be 100% financed by ENL.

The contractor went through hurdles of funding issues, including the refusal of the current governor to issue a letter of comfort to lenders. These are in addition to inheriting various financial outstanding and liabilities that were meant to be taken care of by the Oyo State government but were not. For the project to progress, ENL picked these issues up, cleaned them up, and got the project off the ground.

But, of the 32km road, which ENL has been contracted to construct out of the total of 110km Circular Road project, ENL has done visible and significant work since January 2018 when actual construction commenced.

They have commissioned the survey and construction designs with incorporation of bridges, culverts and drainage systems for the 32km road; they have cleared and removed topsoil from about 30km of the road; they have constructed earthworks on about 5km of the road; they have blasted heavy stones and laid stone base on about 1km of the road; and they have installed street lights on about 2km of the road. All of these are in addition to paying compensation to farmers and land owner families for the acquisition of parts of land required for the construction. In all, a total of N3.96 billion has been expended by ENL.

Then the project is halted, the contract is terminated, and life is supposed to simply go on as if nothing happened? What is Governor Makinde thinking? Time has been expended. Job losses on the project sites will occur. The herculean city traffic that the project was designed to alleviate is still there. And the governor is saying a new contractor should come and begin the project afresh, via a new contract?

In a time when state governments are embracing public-private partnerships, Oyo State government seems to be regressing from it. Whose interest is the governor protecting? Certainly not the good people of Oyo State, who trusted him with their future.

Lekan Adekunle, a real estate broker, lives in from Ibadan, Oyo State.

