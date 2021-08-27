The defender cannot defend himself

When the ostrich is in danger, he buries his head in the sand. Of course, not seeing the danger does not eliminate the danger, but it helps him to manage his emotions. In the same way when the untold and unexpected happens (as it does every day in Nigeria), I hide myself in poetry and seek the protection of God. So, when I heard that some gunmen successfully stormed the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and breached its security, I felt that we were in more danger than we initially thought we were – no place is safe. I decided to take a dive into the make-belief world of poetry and improvise the popular poem by William Butler Yeats.

Things have fallen apart, and the center, Aso Rock, can no more hold. Turning and turning in the widening gyre The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon Nigeria, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of security is drowned The Nigeria Defence Academy cannot defend itself. When the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) cannot defend itself, one wonders how it could defend the country. Security, like charity, should begin at home, and the Nigeria Defence Academy is home to the military. This is where they all learnt to cock guns and shoot straight.

This is where they were molded into soldiers and warriors. This is where they have their origin. If you have been there before, it is a fortress. Or so we thought so until the wee hours of Tuesday gave us a reality check. The Nigeria Defence Academy cannot defend itself. Things have fallen apart and the center cannot hold. Some gun men, according to the report, jumped over the school fence, headed for the staff quarters, killed two officers (Lt Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Commander Okoronkwo), injured others and escaped. Whatever happened to the security men and equipment deployed around the school? In these days that insecurity hangs over our nation, like dark clouds before a July torrential downpour, one expects every security man to be on guard at all times. Being on guard, by the military’s interpretation, is being ready for action because attack is imminent.

So, does it mean that the security guards guarding Nigeria’s premier defense institution were not on guard? The excuse, as touted by the defense ministry, is that the assailants succeeded because they camouflaged themselves in military uniforms? What an excuse! Did they expect such hoodlums who may want to storm the Nigeria Defence Academy to wear cassocks or dress in Arsenal Football Club jerseys? Fancy prison guards claiming that a jail break occurred because those who caused it came into the prison dressed in the uniform of prison guards? While I extend the deepest condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers, I cannot discard the feeling that the system failed them. If an officer cannot be safe in the staff quarters of the NDA, where else can he be safe? The military goofed. I used to think that the Nigerian military were more effective than the Boys’ Scout and Girls’ Guide Movements.

So far, the Boys’ Scout headquarters has not been attacked and I am beginning to wonder whether we should not ask the military to go on leave, and let the Boys’ Scout take over for a while. I am concerned that the way this entire matter is going, very soon some bandits may storm Aso Rock, and kidnap some presidential aides for ransom. Right now, it does appear that even armed robbers may be afraid of being kidnapped for ransom between the time they rob a bank and try to make it to their getaway car. Insecurity has eaten so deep into the country that even a confessed rapist and murderer like Uduak Akpan could tell the press that justice would be done in the case of his luring a job applicant to his house and murdering her. Insecurity has become of greater concern in Nigeria than death itself. So, while the Nigerian Army is doing operation “Operation Python Dance,” “Operation Crocodile Smile,” and “Operation Python Dance 11”, cobras are stinging their tails and wreaking havoc in their homes.

The Nigerian military is a tough nut to crack, especially when they are dealing with unarmed civilians. That is their undoing – a force which only uses force against soft targets cannot do well against hard targets. The best militaries in the world do not get involved in domestic issues. You will never hear of American Military launching “Operation Cobra Jump” in order to flex muscles against Americans. They leave domestic security to the police and allied internal security groups. But not our military who are brave lads when dealing with unarmed civilians.

