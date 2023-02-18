Arts & Entertainments

The Delegates movie grabs attention ahead of general elections

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The Delegates movie is presently making waves ahead of the general election. The film, which premiered in October last year at the Ebony Life Place, features a beautiful line-up that include Ayo Adesanya, Okey Uzoeshi, and Michael Akpujiha. Produced by Arch Hub Africa, The Delegates focuses on the build-up to an election in a school, where three pupils must convince their peers through campaigns and manifesto that one of them is the most qualified for the post. The movie draws parallels with Nigeria’s political atmosphere by describing the mentality of a system, conditioned to bend the little will it has left to the increase the poverty that engulfs it on a day-to-day basis.

 

