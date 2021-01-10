Body & Soul

The difference between skin brightening, skin lightening and skin whitening

A write up by a skin care company known as Royalsglow,
saw it as important to explain in details the meaning and
differences between skin brightening, skin lightening and
skin whitening.

 

Because many who are afraid to bleach their skin are finding it
hard to patronise organic cosmetics made by local entrepreneurs,
the explanation of the differences became vital.

 

The dictionary definition of the following are:

Skin whitening, also known as skin lightening and skin bleaching,
refers to the practice of using chemical substances in an attempt
to lighten the skin or provide an even skin color by reducing the
melanin concentration in the skin.

 

While an online beauty blog stated that skin lightening is reducing
pigmentation and brightness is increasing radiance and glow
of skin. Lightening has to do with discoloration and evening of
skin tone. Brightening is more about restoring vibrancy to the skin.

 

According to Royalsglow, the first thing you have to know about
these much used terms is that they’re often used interchangeably.

But there is a difference between each one of them.

  1. Skin Glow or Brightening is not about taking your skin to lighter
    or whiter shades, instead, it’s all about transforming dull, tired,
    and sluggish-looking skin into fresh, glowing skin by increasing
    radiance and restoring vibrancy to the skin.

  2. Skin Lightening has to do with evening out skin tone by getting
    rid of dark spots caused by sun damage, acne scars, age spots and
    skin conditions like melasma.

Restoring the skin back to its “original,” pre-sun or light exposed
skin color.

Lightening your skin to its original, natural skin colour. When
people use skin lightening products, the goal is normally to lighten
the skin. With consistent use, it helps the skin lighten several shades
and returns the dermis to a healthier colour. Most of these products
are made with chemical called tyrosinase inhibitors. This active
ingredient stops an enzyme in the skin from producing melanin.

 

  1. Skin whitening involves the use of stronger lightning agent
    on the skin to produce an intense whitening effect that in several
    shades of lighter than your natural skin tone.

This is the one many are afraid of.

These terms will help you understand better. So that when choosing
skin care products, you are aware if what you need is to bleach
or to even out your skin tone.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

