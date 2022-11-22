News

The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Celebrates 2022 International Men's Day with Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk

To commemorate this year’s International Men’s Day and to create ample awareness for Prostate Cancer, The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation staged a walk on Saturday 19th November, 2022.

Speaking on the 5-kilometre walk tagged “The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation March For Men Against Prostate Cancer” the founder of the foundation, Dozy Mmobuosi stated that, “the primary goal of organising this walk is to create more awareness about Prostate Cancer and the importance of early testing among Nigerian men and also to encourage people to test to enable them in knowing their status and early detection of the disease.”

The 5-kilometre Walk kicked off at 8am with many Nigerian male Celebrities such as Orits Williki, Fred Amata, Emeka Osai among many others who were present with other participants walking from Jibowu Under Bridge to Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere where free medical tests were carried out. Over 500 people were screened by medical experts.

Ebuwa Martins Agbonwaneten, the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer speaks further about the activities of the foundation, “aside from this awareness campaign, the foundation through her Free Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening programme, a health care vision of the foundation that was launched earlier in June this year have held free screenings for people in Lagos and Abuja and the train will be going round the country to carry out more screenings from time to time”.

According to available information, Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer among men. Statically, 1 in 6 black men get Prostate Cancer. And worldwide, an estimated 1,414,259 people were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.

The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has been in the forefront of efforts to spotlight the danger of Prostate Cancer and the importance of early detection in the battle against Prostate Cancer.

 

