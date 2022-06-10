The Drake Homes Is Shaping Real Estate Industry In Nigeria, CEO, Adeniyi Adeoye discloses

The Drake Woodworks Limited is a multi-faceted company that has fast become major players in most demanding sectors of the Nigerian economy, ranging from the lucrative Real Estate to Construction, Property Development, Oil and Gas and many others. Incorporated in 2018, The Drake Woodworks Ltd boast an impressive profile in our area of operations, particularly in the real estate industry where our flagship company, The Drake Homes Limited, continue to offer a broad range of cutting-edge services in the property market. At The Drake Homes, we’re on a mission to ensure our clients and investors get the best value for their property in a timely fashion.

Established on the core values of honesty and integrity spiced with an uncompromising stand on professionalism, The Drake Homes have built a strong reputation as one of the most trusted and most sought after real estate companies in the country. It’s no coincidence that we’ve won the admiration of top industry professionals and investors alike.

The company which has become one of the most sought after in the real estate Industry is owned by Adeniyi Adeoye , one of Nigeria’s bravest entrepreneurs and Luxury Real Estate mogul. An amazing entrepreneur known for strategic and focused approach with extensive accolades for limiting risk, and marching his company to global prominence.

Adeniyi Adeoye has carved an enviable niche as one of Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs giving the older business generals a good run for their money. Unassuming and easy-going, with impressive credentials in the real estate industry. The business man who returned home after several years of active practice in the United States of America (USA), turned his company to one of the biggest players in of the most demanding sectors of the Nigerian economy, ranging from the lucrative Real Estate to Construction, Property Development, Oil and Gas and many others, and helping investors maximise their profits in the process.

Speaking on the growth of The Drakes Home since 2018, Adeniyi has this to say;

We are established on the core values of honesty and integrity spiced with an uncompromising stand on professionalism, we've built a strong reputation as one of the most trusted and most sought-after real estate companies in the country. It's no coincidence that we've won the admiration of top industry professionals and investors alike. We have built a reputation for performance in the construction and property development sectors in Lagos and beyond, handling major projects, both for government and private sector contracts across the country without any hitches.

At The Drake Homes, we understand the power of collaboration and strategic partnership. We have a working relationship with top real estate companies within and outside the shores of the country."

At The Drake Homes, we understand the power of collaboration and strategic partnership. We have a working relationship with top real estate companies within and outside the shores of the country.”

Apart from being contracted by high-profile companies and individuals to handle their major property projects. The Drake Homes Limited has a long list of luxury real estate projects located in strategic locations across the country, and their projects covers Property Development, Construction (Roads and Bridges), Property Sales and Facility Management

