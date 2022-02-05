The Dualfol Mall opens for business

For leisure and business seekers, the Lekki area of Lagos has gradually become a must visit enclave to harvest the best offerings in different areas ranging from upscale entertainment to shopping. The ranks of its emerging outlets were swelled recently with the opening of a bespoke shopping mall known as The Dualfol Mall. Owned by Mrs. Yeye Koforowola Adebutu, the grand opening was a top notch ceremony attended by some of the cream of society led by the wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and Sir Kensington Adebutu (Baba Ijesa). The dress sense of the attendees was in a way very symbolic and foretold the classic products in stock at the mall for the delight of shoppers, as it was a fashion focused Ankara and prints inspired event. The style of decoration at the launch fit the colour scheme of the mall from the orange and grey balloons to the seats and tables which made for a lively event.

Soft music also played in the background enlivening the ambience of the day. Drinks and snacks were provided to guests. From small chops to ice-cream to fruit cups and wine. Bishop Gboyega Ohu offered prayers to kick off the event with the promoter of the mall, Mrs. Adebutu, expressing delight at the birthing of her dream and appreciating all who have contributed to bringing it to fruition in one way or the other. ‘‘To the highly effective and capable team who have worked with me through this dream to make it into a reality I say you guys are too much.

God bless you,” she said. She later conducted the guests on tour of the two -storey building mall that has a range of stores (15 stores in total) ranging from – Koftop Ventures, Ankara Dynasty, House of Rev clothes, The Signature Cakes, Nicole and Giovanni, Royalglitz Beauty Hub and Essence de Beaute and more. The Ankara Dynasty is located on the second floor of the mall and is packed with colourful ankara fabrics with different patterns. At this section, guests had a fulfilling and enjoyable time, making purchases and filling out orders. It was a colourful event and beautiful sight to behold. With the mall now opened for business, shoppers with taste for high end fabrics and others now have a place they can call their own to indulge their senses and deep pockets. The mall caters to children, men and women and is opened between 8am and 6pm (Monday to Saturday).

