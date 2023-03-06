News

‘The Elections of February 25’

Posted on Author Ambassador Mary- Beth Leonard Comment(0)

The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and wellearned. In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians not let their differences divide them, and that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course. We commend Mr. Obi and Mr. Abubakar for their recent statements committing to take this path, and Mr. Tinubu, who INEC declared the president-elect under Nigeria’s electoral framework, for acknowledging their right to do so.

The United States is no stranger to election-related controversy and conflict. As much as it can be unsatisfying to end an electoral process in a courtroom, in a constitutional democracy bound by the rule of law, that is where electoral conflicts may appropriately conclude. It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments. We recognize that Nigerians want that positive trend to continue, including through the use of new technology intended to make the process of reporting results more transparent.

We thus reiterate our call on INEC to address promptly the challenges that can be resolved ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial elections, and to undertake a broader review of the problems that transpired during the last elections and what can be done to fix them. In all cases, INEC should share with the Nigerian public information about the actions it is taking. I also want to highlight some of the remarkable results from this past election that show how Nigeria’s political landscape is indisputably changing. In more than half of the states – 20 – the winning candidate represented a different party than that of the incumbent governor. Twelve of these states are led by APC governors.

For the first time, four presidential candidates won at least one state, and the top three each won 12 states based on these initial results. In the National Assembly elections, even with results still incomplete, we already know that changes are afoot: seven sitting governors lost in their attempts to win election to the Assembly; the Labor Party has won at least seven seats in the Senate; the NNPP has won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives. The Nigerian people have made clear their desire for responsive and inclusive governance, and we strongly support their ability to express that desire. The United States and Nigeria are the two largest presidential democracies in the world, and longtime partners. As Nigeria goes through these next weeks and months, we stand with you.

*Leonard is U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ijaw to FG: Avoid second wave of militancy in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba, Ughelli

The Ijaw Nation Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything humanly possible to forestall a second wave of militancy in the Niger Delta region. Speaking through the National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) Chief Sheriff Mulade, the Ijaws expressed concern over the high level of insecurity in Nigeria following […]
News

Constitution: We’re addressing gender balancing in politics, care for PLWDs – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that gender balancing to give fair participation in governance to both men and women in Nigeria is an important part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the 9th Assembly. He also stated that the federal character principle, as currently captured […]
News

Imo Assembly probes suspected fake revenue consultants

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Imo House of Assembly has constituted a committee to investigate illegal revenue collection by suspected fake revenue consultants at dredging sites in the state. This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Eddy Obinna (APC-Aboh Mbaise) at plenary yesterday. Presenting the motion, Obinna stated that suspected fake revenue consultants have been extorting tipper […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica