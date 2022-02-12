The Envoy Hotel Abuja delights with love filled offers

In this month dubbed the Month of Love, The Envoy Hotel Abuja is delighting its guests and visitors especially couples with love filled packages as its paints Abuja red. ‘‘February is here again, the season of love. It’s an exciting February at The Envoy Hotel.

Valentine’s day is one of the biggest days for couples and people who want to express gratitude to those they love. We’ve got the best room deals and intimate dinner plans,’’ said the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger. It has since started a special promotion offer, which requires couples to tell their love stories. He explained further: ‘‘In the spirit of love, tell us your love story and post a picture of you and your partner and use the hashtag #mylovestory and tag us on Instagram and stand a chance to win a dinner voucher on February 14.’’

‘‘We consider our hotel as a meeting place for the discerning, but we do have time to play as such we are offering our pool side bar (ZanziBar),’’ said Kruger as he unveiled other offerings which include every Sunday Brunch and extraordinary cocktail experience at the pool side bar and every Wednesday for Ladies Night at the ZanziBar.

Every Friday is also a special day to savour wide selection of drinks, adding that: ‘‘Our cuisine is of a high standard and fits all occasions.’’ While for event planners, he said: Our conference centre has modern and unique facilities to meet all your needs ranging from reliable Wi-Fi connection, adjustable lighting and flexible staff support not to mention the serene environment. ‘‘We are excited to announce that we have a bigger meeting venue located at Tsukunda House with a capacity of 150 guest and the same exquisite standards as our other venue.’’

