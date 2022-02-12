Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja delights with love filled offers

In this month dubbed the Month of Love, The Envoy Hotel Abuja is delighting its guests and visitors especially couples with love filled packages as its paints Abuja red. ‘‘February is here again, the season of love. It’s an exciting February at The Envoy Hotel.

Valentine’s day is one of the biggest days for couples and people who want to express gratitude to those they love. We’ve got the best room deals and intimate dinner plans,’’ said the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger. It has since started a special promotion offer, which requires couples to tell their love stories. He explained further: ‘‘In the spirit of love, tell us your love story and post a picture of you and your partner and use the hashtag #mylovestory and tag us on Instagram and stand a chance to win a dinner voucher on February 14.’’

‘‘We consider our hotel as a meeting place for the discerning, but we do have time to play as such we are offering our pool side bar (ZanziBar),’’ said Kruger as he unveiled other offerings which include every Sunday Brunch and extraordinary cocktail experience at the pool side bar and every Wednesday for Ladies Night at the ZanziBar.

Every Friday is also a special day to savour wide selection of drinks, adding that: ‘‘Our cuisine is of a high standard and fits all occasions.’’ While for event planners, he said: Our conference centre has modern and unique facilities to meet all your needs ranging from reliable Wi-Fi connection, adjustable lighting and flexible staff support not to mention the serene environment. ‘‘We are excited to announce that we have a bigger meeting venue located at Tsukunda House with a capacity of 150 guest and the same exquisite standards as our other venue.’’

 

Our Reporters

Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja entices with exciting offers in June

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is Nigeria best city hotel, and has styled itself as the home ‘where culture, art, and knowledge is shared,’ has unfolded exciting offerings for its numerous guests in the month June. While welcoming guests to the month of June, the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, reflected on the […]
Travel & Tourism

Abuja Jabamah 2022 to become Nigeria’s first Bleisure event

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Abuja Jabamah 2022 is set to become Nigeria’s first ever Bleisure (Combination of business and leisure) event as the organisers of the yearly travel and tourism trade event expands the scope of the tourism business event to accommodate leisure and entertainment, thereby elevating its status to that of Bleisure gathering. Speaking on this development, the […]
Travel & Tourism

IHG drops Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza Hotels

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The pandemic nosedive in business helped IHG accelerate its plan to cut a few bad apples from the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza network. More trimming is likely to boost brand quality and — just as important — get back to 2019 levels of record growth. IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced cut in its […]

