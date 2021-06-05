Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja entices with exciting offers in June

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is Nigeria best city hotel, and has styled itself as the home ‘where culture, art, and knowledge is shared,’ has unfolded exciting offerings for its numerous guests in the month June. While welcoming guests to the month of June, the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, reflected on the month of May, which according to him, was a busy and good one for the hotel.

‘‘May proved to be a bit busy but then closed down for Ramadan, a holy month of fasting and prayers for Muslims. We hope you enjoyed a good fast, and met up with family and friends, remembering that the end of the fast is the beginning of a new journey towards Jannah. We celebrated with a Fire Sale on our rooms over the period, providing good deals for all,’’ said Kruger. With Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration on June 12 beckoning, Kruger promised amazing offerings, as he said that: ‘‘Democracy Day is coming up on June 12, keep your eyes on our social media pages for amazing deals over that period.

‘‘Summer is on the way, and our Abuja Fashion Night with HOPAZ was a good way to start. We enjoyed a night full of colour, music, fashion, and food. It was a night to remember. ‘‘We are happy to announce that we moved to number four on TripAdvisor (Abuja Hotels). A celebration week is in order. Thanks to you. We will be hosting a Guest Appreciation Week around the Democracy Day period. Come enjoy Abuja with family and friends, our food and ambiance remain as appealing as ever, enjoy our ZanziBar pool with cool prices on all our food and drinks.

We further honour all health care workers in Nigeria and the world, being our first line of defense against the COVID-19 pandemic. We pray they are kept safe and hope for strength and support for their families. ‘‘We are still celebrating our third year anniversary, and are honoured to be nominated for the World Travel Award 2021-Leading City Hotel of Nigeria.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Obudu Mountain Resort overcomes power outage with 60KW solar plant installation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Attempt at restoring Obudu Mountain Resort at making it a prime destination of some sorts for all, has continued to receive a boost with the recent installation of 60kw solar plant by the resort’s management team led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Obudu Mountain Resort, Bobby Ekpenyong. Following this development, the resort […]
Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja reopens with rich tastes

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Envoy Hotel Abuja is one of the few hotels in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that has reopened for business following the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, in a bid to gradually ease the lockdown of economic activities. The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is upbeat about the […]
Travel & Tourism

SHALOM ASUQUO – ANKOH: Dreams one million international tourist arrivals monthly for Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Shalom Asuquo-Ankoh is the chief executive officer/ managing director of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, and functions in multiple fields, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her travel odyssey as a travel consultant Background Asuquo – Ankoh, who is the chief executive officer and managing director of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, with offices in Uyo, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica