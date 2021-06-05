The Envoy Hotel Abuja entices with exciting offers in June

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is Nigeria best city hotel, and has styled itself as the home ‘where culture, art, and knowledge is shared,’ has unfolded exciting offerings for its numerous guests in the month June. While welcoming guests to the month of June, the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, reflected on the month of May, which according to him, was a busy and good one for the hotel.

‘‘May proved to be a bit busy but then closed down for Ramadan, a holy month of fasting and prayers for Muslims. We hope you enjoyed a good fast, and met up with family and friends, remembering that the end of the fast is the beginning of a new journey towards Jannah. We celebrated with a Fire Sale on our rooms over the period, providing good deals for all,’’ said Kruger. With Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration on June 12 beckoning, Kruger promised amazing offerings, as he said that: ‘‘Democracy Day is coming up on June 12, keep your eyes on our social media pages for amazing deals over that period.

‘‘Summer is on the way, and our Abuja Fashion Night with HOPAZ was a good way to start. We enjoyed a night full of colour, music, fashion, and food. It was a night to remember. ‘‘We are happy to announce that we moved to number four on TripAdvisor (Abuja Hotels). A celebration week is in order. Thanks to you. We will be hosting a Guest Appreciation Week around the Democracy Day period. Come enjoy Abuja with family and friends, our food and ambiance remain as appealing as ever, enjoy our ZanziBar pool with cool prices on all our food and drinks.

We further honour all health care workers in Nigeria and the world, being our first line of defense against the COVID-19 pandemic. We pray they are kept safe and hope for strength and support for their families. ‘‘We are still celebrating our third year anniversary, and are honoured to be nominated for the World Travel Award 2021-Leading City Hotel of Nigeria.’’

