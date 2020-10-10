Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja entices with Nigeria at 60 offerings

On the occasion of the 60th Nigeria Independence anniversary celebration, The Envoy Hotel, Abuja, has created delightsome and enticing offerings to commemorate the occasion, as it promises guests and visitors to the hotel of colourful and fulfilling experience all through the month.

The atmosphere at the hotel is an exciting one as always, with the butlers, smartly dressed and with courtly smile, welcome you as you make your way to experiencing the luxury and class of The Envoy Hotel. One thing that you can’t miss is the health safety protocols in place as a result of COVID- 19.

The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, explained this better as he said: ‘‘We made sure we kept the hotel in good shape, the facilities team did not relax, our safety and security team stayed vigilant, quality assurance was active, and support staff not relenting.

One of the spots to explore this month for exciting treats, according to the GM, is: ‘‘Our ZanziBar pool area, which is a hit with city dwellers, and is a host to many engagements, anniversaries and just some plain relaxing. And for sports enthusiasts, he extends an invitation: ‘‘Come and enjoy, our live acts will revive end of October. EPL and other leagues are starting up, with new combinations and challenges. Come enjoy it on our big screen. Soccer, tennis, athletics, we have it all at ZanziBar.’’

