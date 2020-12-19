The Envoy Hotel Abuja envisions new beginning

At The Envoy Hotel Abuja, the sight of the management is on a new beginning even as its looks to closing the year on a high note. The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is excited by the feat that the hotel has notched despite the challenges of COVID – 19.

He expressed gratitude to the guests and the hotel staff for the successes recorded in the year. ‘‘As we come to the end of the year, it is important that we look back and see our many achievements despite the challenges. Our special thanks go to you our guest for your continuous patronage. How can we forget to appreciate our team, who always go above and beyond in ensuring our guests are happy,’’ said Kruger.

One of the milestones for the year, he disclosed is the hotel winning the World Travel Awards for The Best Leading City Hotel 2020. ‘‘Good news, we are humbled to announce that your support and votes has earned us the World Travel Awards as The Best Leading City Hotel 2020. This wouldn’t have been possible without you, our esteemed guests.’’

One of the show stopper events hosted by the hotel last month, according to him: ‘‘We had the pleasure of hosting the Fashion Rebirth team at the pool area. It was a dazzling fashion show with good music, meal and dance.’’ Now to the present, as Kruger said: ‘‘We smell Christmas! And yes the Gingerbread is in the house, it’s that time of the year when we take that much-needed break from work and school and spend quality time with family and loved ones.

‘‘We have packages that will delight you, leaving you thrilled with unforgettable experience. Please reach our reservationist or visit our social media page for updates. The harmattan season is here again, when the afternoons are baking hot, no better time to enjoy a chilled drink while swimming off the hotness at our ZanziBar Pool.’’

