Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja headlines November offerings with fashion show

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Following the successes of its special packages, particularly the focus on women, last month, The Envoy Hotel Abuja, a leading city hotel, is poised to treat its guests and Abuja residents to bumper harvest of fun filled activities this month. Headlining its special offerings for the month is fashion show, which the 4th edition of Fashion Rebirth scheduled for today. Providing platform for young designers to showcase their creativity, it promises to be an exciting and colourful event with some of the renowned clothiers on the runway and entertainers on parade. According to the hotel General Manager, Dewald Kruger, beside the delightsome treat, and entertaining show, the evening offers a rare opportunity for guest to unwind and savour the best of the hotel, with a lot to eat and drink. Also, the men are on focus this month, with some of the appealing offerings tailored made to suit male guests.

One of the special activities eliciting the participation of men this mouth is that of growing handsome moustache to show that men care for men related issues. Ladies are also encouraged to be part of this, as both men and ladies with are to post their photos to the social platforms of the hotel, with the most adjudged handsome male and pretty lady rewarded at the end of the month.

In addition, Kruger is inviting all guests to savour the rich ambiance of the hotel as he said that: ‘‘Our hotel is still the peaceful and quaint boutique hotel and will sooth your senses. Our rooms are carefully curated and immaculately cleaned for your comfort, peace and enjoyment.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

FAAN test runs airports, international passengers to arrive five hours before departure

Posted on Author Reporter

Wole Shadare   The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos respectively. The exercise, which was aimed at assessing the readiness of the airports for reopening post COVID-19 was witnessed by the Ministers of: […]
Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja reopens with rich tastes

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Envoy Hotel Abuja is one of the few hotels in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that has reopened for business following the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, in a bid to gradually ease the lockdown of economic activities. The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is upbeat about the […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO partners Google to host first Tourism Acceleration programme in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Google has joined in the effort to revival tourism business in Africa following the impact of COVID-19 which has seen the continent loss over $350 revenue from tourism sector. To this, it has partnered the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to launch the first ever Tourism Acceleration Programme in Sub Sahara Africa, a digitisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: