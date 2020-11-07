The Envoy Hotel Abuja headlines November offerings with fashion show

Following the successes of its special packages, particularly the focus on women, last month, The Envoy Hotel Abuja, a leading city hotel, is poised to treat its guests and Abuja residents to bumper harvest of fun filled activities this month. Headlining its special offerings for the month is fashion show, which the 4th edition of Fashion Rebirth scheduled for today. Providing platform for young designers to showcase their creativity, it promises to be an exciting and colourful event with some of the renowned clothiers on the runway and entertainers on parade. According to the hotel General Manager, Dewald Kruger, beside the delightsome treat, and entertaining show, the evening offers a rare opportunity for guest to unwind and savour the best of the hotel, with a lot to eat and drink. Also, the men are on focus this month, with some of the appealing offerings tailored made to suit male guests.

One of the special activities eliciting the participation of men this mouth is that of growing handsome moustache to show that men care for men related issues. Ladies are also encouraged to be part of this, as both men and ladies with are to post their photos to the social platforms of the hotel, with the most adjudged handsome male and pretty lady rewarded at the end of the month.

In addition, Kruger is inviting all guests to savour the rich ambiance of the hotel as he said that: ‘‘Our hotel is still the peaceful and quaint boutique hotel and will sooth your senses. Our rooms are carefully curated and immaculately cleaned for your comfort, peace and enjoyment.’

