The Envoy Hotel Abuja July treats

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is located on the Business District end of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, does not only prides itself as the best globally acclaimed Nigeria leading city hotel but also as the place ‘where culture, art, and knowledge is shared,’ given its unique facilities and services, which are premium offerings.

Monthly, the hotel treats it guests to wide selection of offerings and this month, July, is not an exception as the general manager of the hot e l , Dewald Kruger, shares what him and his team have in the offing. ‘‘This is July! What will it bring? Let’s hope no more COVID-19 surprises. The month is loaded with a lot of activities and events. Big in July is Africa giant birthday, go BIG and grown tall (2/7). We recognise Nelson Mandela for his sacrifice, service, and dedication to all nations.

Thank you, Madiba. (18/7) Let’s not keep this on the low. ‘‘Please visit our hotel and experience our true luxury and peacefulness. Our rooms are tastefully decorated, with top-quality amenities. Our service matches your expectation, and we always have time for a personal touch. ‘‘Our public spaces are well colourful, private, and well serviced. Visit Vandos Bar, and take a wine tasting trip from Australia, South Africa, France, and Italy. Top-class wines from around the world. ‘‘We were graced with a visit from Dr. Nelson Gibunoh, the Desert Warrior, fighting the cause of Desertification (LINK) on June 17. Please visit and do your part for the planet (PICTURE) He assisted and advised us on some tree planting and botanical care around our gardens. ‘‘July will present us with big sporting events.

Zanzi Bar will host an Italian fest with specials on pizza and Spumante. JoJo Entertainment will play for the night. ‘‘The Olympics is eventually happening in Tokyo. Starting July 23 and running through August 8. We wish our own Olympians the best, and be sure to view these events at Zanzi Bar or Vandos Bar. Swifter, higher, stronger, we wish it for all of you. ‘‘When you seek a hall for your events, our conference centre has modern and unique facilities to meet all your needs ranging from reliable Wi-Fi connection, scalable meeting room, adjustable lighting and flexible staff support, not to mention the serene environment. ‘‘Our scrumptious brunch is ready for you every first and last Sunday of the month. Come see our latest culinary offerings from our culinary team.’’

Our Reporters

