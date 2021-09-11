Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja part ways with Mantis Collection, partners Silk Road Hospitality

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Three years on The Envoy Hotel Abuja has disclosed the parting of ways with its operating company, The Mantis Collection, and in its place signed on Silk Road Hospitality as it new operating partner. This development was made known by the general manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger. According to Kruger, this signal a step in a new direction for the hotel, which since opening its doors for business has become the toast of business travellers and local residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for its enchanting facilities and services, which has won its consistently the leading city hotel award in Nigeria under the World Travel Awards.

‘‘ The Envoy Hotel has taken a step in a new direction. After a three-year period, we are severing our ties with The Mantis Collection, our operating company,’’ said Kruger while expressing thanks to the company for the journey. ‘‘We want to thank them for partnering with us from the startup phase, till today. We are thankful for all assistance and guidance given,’’ he said. On the way forward for the hotel, Kruger said: ‘‘Facing up to today’s operating conditions, we felt it wise to step away, and joining an indigenous operating company, and conduct business accordingly. The COVID – 19 pandemic has eroded some markets, and we need to consolidate our operations, and move forward. According to him, the hotel remains focused and dedicated to its guests as nothing as changed: ‘‘Our services will be same and better, the owner and management teams are stable and committed to do their best, and better for our valued guests. We will partner with Silk Road Hospitality, an African hospitality company to take care of all your hospitality requirements. We have built up The Envoy Hotel to its current standard and direction.

This will continue. This journey is not finished yet.’’ He added: ‘‘We also invite all hotel owners, financiers and property developers to reach out to Silk Road Hospitality, to develop their properties to the same standard you experience at The Envoy Hotel. Join us at The Envoy Hotel and Silk Road Hospitality, your route to luxury and relaxation.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

The 20 best places to travel in 2021 (1)

Posted on Author Laura Begley Bloom

Background Where do you want to travel in 2021? Every year, we look at the best places to visit in the coming year. Right now, it might seem inconceivable to think about travelling abroad, due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions that have closed the borders of many countries. But here’s the good news: […]
Travel & Tourism

Enviromental wellness (1)

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

Due to the pandemic lockdown and limited outdoor activities, I’ve been interested in having indoor plants like never lately. As a wellbeing specialist, I know that plants are very essential to indoor living as they do not only beautify your space but purify the air too. Interestingly, there are certain indoor plants that naturally help […]
Travel & Tourism

Omu Resort takes delivery of two Zebras

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In a bid to improve on its wildlife offerings, the management of Omu Resort, which is located in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos State, has recently taken delivery of two Zebras to shore up its conservation and captive breeding effort. With the arrival of the two Zebras, the resort officially becomes one of only […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica