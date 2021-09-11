The Envoy Hotel Abuja part ways with Mantis Collection, partners Silk Road Hospitality

Three years on The Envoy Hotel Abuja has disclosed the parting of ways with its operating company, The Mantis Collection, and in its place signed on Silk Road Hospitality as it new operating partner. This development was made known by the general manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger. According to Kruger, this signal a step in a new direction for the hotel, which since opening its doors for business has become the toast of business travellers and local residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for its enchanting facilities and services, which has won its consistently the leading city hotel award in Nigeria under the World Travel Awards.

‘‘ The Envoy Hotel has taken a step in a new direction. After a three-year period, we are severing our ties with The Mantis Collection, our operating company,’’ said Kruger while expressing thanks to the company for the journey. ‘‘We want to thank them for partnering with us from the startup phase, till today. We are thankful for all assistance and guidance given,’’ he said. On the way forward for the hotel, Kruger said: ‘‘Facing up to today’s operating conditions, we felt it wise to step away, and joining an indigenous operating company, and conduct business accordingly. The COVID – 19 pandemic has eroded some markets, and we need to consolidate our operations, and move forward. According to him, the hotel remains focused and dedicated to its guests as nothing as changed: ‘‘Our services will be same and better, the owner and management teams are stable and committed to do their best, and better for our valued guests. We will partner with Silk Road Hospitality, an African hospitality company to take care of all your hospitality requirements. We have built up The Envoy Hotel to its current standard and direction.

This will continue. This journey is not finished yet.’’ He added: ‘‘We also invite all hotel owners, financiers and property developers to reach out to Silk Road Hospitality, to develop their properties to the same standard you experience at The Envoy Hotel. Join us at The Envoy Hotel and Silk Road Hospitality, your route to luxury and relaxation.’’

