The Envoy Hotel Abuja reopens with rich tastes

Envoy Hotel Abuja is one of the few hotels in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that has reopened for business following the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, in a bid to gradually ease the lockdown of economic activities.

The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is upbeat about the new prospect, as he announced with excitement the readiness of the hotel to once again treat its numerous guests to top notch facilities and services, as he promised a total new experience. According to Kruger, ‘‘The Envoy Hotel opened its doors after a lengthen lockdown period.

We have cleaned the house, adjusted some services modalities, introduce safety measures. We are glad to announce that things are going well and we see a ‘new’ normal returning. We are ready for you.’’ For the hotel, which is again this year nominated for the World Travellers Award 2020 for the Leading City Hotel in Nigeria, there is no better time to visit the city – based hotel to explore its different offerings that are delivered in sophisticated and enchanting enclosure with a rich and colourful ambience and professional touch by its crop of well trained personnel than now.

It rooms remain a perfect combination of out of the roof tastefully furnished and fitted luxury amenities of all sorts for the comfort and relaxation of guests while its culinary offerings are exciting as ever with rich tastes and improved options for the delight of the guests. To this end, Kruger spoke of the newly added culinary offerings, which according to him, are part of the welcome packages by the hotel.

‘‘We added a small coffee shop in our Vandos Bar area, to allow for a quick bite with your coffee/tea or other beverage. ‘‘Our take away selections are growing, so please order your next burger, pizza, donuts or weekly bread from us. Freshly baked on our premises,’’ said the general managing, adding that: ‘‘Small conferences are taking place and business is moving forward.’’ So if you live and work in Abuja or visiting, take the GM’s word for it and experience the ‘new normal’ and exciting offerings of the hotel, which promises not only delightsome but ‘diplomatic’ treats clothed in the excellent tradition and culture of The Envoy.

