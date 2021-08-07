Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja to host Int’l Beer Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In the spirit of the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, The Envoy Hotel Abuja hosted its staff members to its version of the event while underlining its theme for the month echoes of the global sporting event still reigns as guests are treated to live events and different offers geared at unwinding. One of its major events for the month is the celebration of the International Beer Day on August 8, which according to the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, will see the hotel host guests to sumptuous celebration of the day.

‘‘We consider our hotel as a meeting place for the discerning, but we do have time to play. We will host an International Beer Day, celebrated worldwide. We are adding music by JoJo Entertainment, grills, and pizzas,’’ said Kruger. ZanziBar is the place for this event. Speaking further on the different offerings, Kruger said: ‘‘Book your next meeting or celebration in our function venues or outside areas.

Our cuisine is of a high standard and fits all occasions. Our beverage list is the best in town, if not the whole of Nigeria. ‘‘Our scrumptious brunch is ready for you every first and last Sunday of the month. Come see our latest culinary offerings from our culinary team.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Amachree tasks Federal Government on fish production

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Federal Government has been urged to grow the country’s aquaculture sector particularly fish farming because of its enormous benefits to the tourism sector in the area of culinary experience for both local and international tourists. Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, made this call in a recent interview with journalists. According to the […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines emerges as leading African carrier at Decade of Airline Excellence Awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines has emerged as the best African carrier in the Decade of Airline Excellence Awards as Africa’s best-performing airline of the past 10 years. The awards is organised by FlightGlobal in association with Airline Business and Korn Ferry. Operating in an incredibly challenging region for airlines, state-owned Ethiopian evolved over the decade from a […]
Travel & Tourism

Jos city: Home of peace and tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Jos, fondly called the ‘Tin City,’ as a result of its mining history, which over the years bestowed on it a uniqueness that you find in no other city in Nigeria, is the capital of Plateau State, known as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism.’ The city was the host of the recently held National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica