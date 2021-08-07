The Envoy Hotel Abuja to host Int’l Beer Day

In the spirit of the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, The Envoy Hotel Abuja hosted its staff members to its version of the event while underlining its theme for the month echoes of the global sporting event still reigns as guests are treated to live events and different offers geared at unwinding. One of its major events for the month is the celebration of the International Beer Day on August 8, which according to the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, will see the hotel host guests to sumptuous celebration of the day.

‘‘We consider our hotel as a meeting place for the discerning, but we do have time to play. We will host an International Beer Day, celebrated worldwide. We are adding music by JoJo Entertainment, grills, and pizzas,’’ said Kruger. ZanziBar is the place for this event. Speaking further on the different offerings, Kruger said: ‘‘Book your next meeting or celebration in our function venues or outside areas.

Our cuisine is of a high standard and fits all occasions. Our beverage list is the best in town, if not the whole of Nigeria. ‘‘Our scrumptious brunch is ready for you every first and last Sunday of the month. Come see our latest culinary offerings from our culinary team.’’

