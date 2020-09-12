The Envoy Hotel Abuja has top up its offers for this month with colourful and exciting packages to give its guests turbo charged experiences. This according to the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is in line with the mandate of the hotel to offer the best of world class hospitality facilities and treats in the city of Abuja. With the international flights now in operation, Kruger said the hotel is set to take advantage of the new development to entice guests to its serene alcove.

‘‘We are looking forward to the Nigerian airways opening up, and we trust we will see more families and friends re-united, businesses moving forward and our guests dropping in. Coffee still hot, beds confortable and staff full of smiles! ‘‘We are missing our action Fridays in ZanziBar!

The Envoy Hotel Abuja unfolds exciting offerings for Sept We hope to bring back the soundways and good vibes for Friday music evenings,’’ even as he added that: ‘‘We hope that the stepdown of the COVID-19 restrictions will allow for more action,’’ as the hotel’s doors are opened. One of the exciting offers to look forward to according to the GM is culinary treats, as the hotel’s chefs have been retrained and equipped with new skills. ‘‘Some of our chefs went for training at the acclaimed Red Dish Chronicles.

Come and experience their new creations in our Larai Restaurant. Chef Joseph will add a weekly special, to showcase our best offering, and meal pairings with some of our best international wines.’’ On business conferences and other events, especially those requiring class and unique ambiene, Kruger said: ‘‘Treat your delegates, staff, students to a classy conference and training opportunity.

Our Embassy Hall is equipped with the latest in technology and comfort. Add some good catering and service, and you will get the full value package. While he hopes to cap the exciting month’s offerings with Nigeria’s Independence celebration on October, as he promised a long weekend with special independence treats for guests.

