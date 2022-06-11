Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja wins big at Nigeria Tourism Awards

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is Nigeria’s globally acclaimed Leading City Hotel, has continued to win more accolades and awards for its unique brand of facilities and service delivery culture of excellence. The newest additions to its growing trophies hull are those of The Best Business Hotel and Best Boutique Hotel for 2021 it clinched at the recently held 5th edition of Nigeria Tourism Awards, known as Balearica Awards in Lagos. The General Manager of the five-star luxury boutique hotel, Dewald Kruger, expressed delight over the awards, saying it’s a validation of the authenticity of the hotel’s delivering of excellent offering and commitment to its guests’ satisfaction while he also appreciated the organisers of the awards for the gesture. The Envoy Hotel has many outstanding facilities including a high-quality restaurant, a well-equipped gym, a swimming pool and bar. ‘‘We aim at ensuring optimal satisfaction and personalised service for our clients and our services are unique, reliable and efficient,’’ said Kruger. He invites visitors to its Sunday offerings which include an extraordinary cocktail experience at the hotel pool side bar (Zanzibar) and every Wednesday for it Ladies’ Night. While its Happy Hour holds every Friday between 6pm and 8pm spiced great live band music and grill.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

One year after SCOAN’s closure, 60% of hotels in Ikotun remain shut down

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

One year after the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, directed the church to be shut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, hospitality and ancillary services that depended on tourists visiting the church from across the world have suffered huge losses with […]
Travel & Tourism

Radisson Hotel Group rebounds with 33 signings, 30 openings in 2021

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Building on the success of the Group’s five-year expansion and transformation plan, Radisson Hotel Group is set for a rebound with the addition of 33 new hotel signings, translating close to 4,500 rooms across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolio just as it plans the opening of 30new properties during the year. The […]
Travel & Tourism

Uko, Ali Baba, Aare Fakorede welcomed into Greater Lagosians Hall of Fame

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The newly created Greater Lagosians Hall of Fame by a Nigerian journalist, Olawale Seriki, has formally taken off with the presentation of Star of Fame Plague to three Nigerians now to be known as ‘Great Lagosians’ for their various contributions to the development of Lagos State. According to Seriki, who is the president of Greater […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica