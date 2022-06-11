The Envoy Hotel Abuja wins big at Nigeria Tourism Awards

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is Nigeria’s globally acclaimed Leading City Hotel, has continued to win more accolades and awards for its unique brand of facilities and service delivery culture of excellence. The newest additions to its growing trophies hull are those of The Best Business Hotel and Best Boutique Hotel for 2021 it clinched at the recently held 5th edition of Nigeria Tourism Awards, known as Balearica Awards in Lagos. The General Manager of the five-star luxury boutique hotel, Dewald Kruger, expressed delight over the awards, saying it’s a validation of the authenticity of the hotel’s delivering of excellent offering and commitment to its guests’ satisfaction while he also appreciated the organisers of the awards for the gesture. The Envoy Hotel has many outstanding facilities including a high-quality restaurant, a well-equipped gym, a swimming pool and bar. ‘‘We aim at ensuring optimal satisfaction and personalised service for our clients and our services are unique, reliable and efficient,’’ said Kruger. He invites visitors to its Sunday offerings which include an extraordinary cocktail experience at the hotel pool side bar (Zanzibar) and every Wednesday for it Ladies’ Night. While its Happy Hour holds every Friday between 6pm and 8pm spiced great live band music and grill.
Related Articles
One year after SCOAN’s closure, 60% of hotels in Ikotun remain shut down
One year after the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, directed the church to be shut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, hospitality and ancillary services that depended on tourists visiting the church from across the world have suffered huge losses with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Radisson Hotel Group rebounds with 33 signings, 30 openings in 2021
Building on the success of the Group’s five-year expansion and transformation plan, Radisson Hotel Group is set for a rebound with the addition of 33 new hotel signings, translating close to 4,500 rooms across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolio just as it plans the opening of 30new properties during the year. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Uko, Ali Baba, Aare Fakorede welcomed into Greater Lagosians Hall of Fame
The newly created Greater Lagosians Hall of Fame by a Nigerian journalist, Olawale Seriki, has formally taken off with the presentation of Star of Fame Plague to three Nigerians now to be known as ‘Great Lagosians’ for their various contributions to the development of Lagos State. According to Seriki, who is the president of Greater […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)