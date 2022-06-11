The Envoy Hotel Abuja wins big at Nigeria Tourism Awards

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is Nigeria’s globally acclaimed Leading City Hotel, has continued to win more accolades and awards for its unique brand of facilities and service delivery culture of excellence. The newest additions to its growing trophies hull are those of The Best Business Hotel and Best Boutique Hotel for 2021 it clinched at the recently held 5th edition of Nigeria Tourism Awards, known as Balearica Awards in Lagos. The General Manager of the five-star luxury boutique hotel, Dewald Kruger, expressed delight over the awards, saying it’s a validation of the authenticity of the hotel’s delivering of excellent offering and commitment to its guests’ satisfaction while he also appreciated the organisers of the awards for the gesture. The Envoy Hotel has many outstanding facilities including a high-quality restaurant, a well-equipped gym, a swimming pool and bar. ‘‘We aim at ensuring optimal satisfaction and personalised service for our clients and our services are unique, reliable and efficient,’’ said Kruger. He invites visitors to its Sunday offerings which include an extraordinary cocktail experience at the hotel pool side bar (Zanzibar) and every Wednesday for it Ladies’ Night. While its Happy Hour holds every Friday between 6pm and 8pm spiced great live band music and grill.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...