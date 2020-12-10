The Experience 2020: Here is how not to miss any moment of the concert

‘Naranara e, Narakele Narakele Mo Nara Nara e, Narakele Narakele Mo’ that song lives rent-free in the minds of most Nigerians and it’s not so difficult to see why. Nara is a classic that was birthed when two very talented artists from two different parts of the world (Tim Godfrey and Travis Greene) came together to work on a gospel song that will immediately cross borders and bless many across the globe.

Although Nara was first performed at Tim Godfrey’s Fearless victory concert in 2018 by the duo, it was performed again later that year to the mammoth crowd of the popular gospel music concert; The Experience (13th edition). The performance was astonishing as it got many people in the audience worshipping intensely. It’s available on Youtube, you should check it out.

Tim and Travis have made their mark on the world with that song. The interesting news is that they will both be performing at The Experience again this year.

For those who do not know, The Experience is an annual, free gospel music concert held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island, Nigeria. Hosted by House On The Rock lead pastor Paul Adefarasin, the first concert in 2006 had an attendance of 70,000 people. The concert features local and international artists such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Don Moen, Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey etc. The Experience really is a gospel concert like no other.

There have been mind-blowing performances like that of Tim and Travis at The Experience over the years, Tope Alabi always delivers a masterclass performance every year, Nathaniel Bassey with his saxophone is sure to get participants in the worship mood every year, while Chioma Jesus with a special brand of worship is always a performance to look forward to.

Sadly and due to COVID-19 concerns, The Experience 2020 will be held virtually. Not to worry though, there are other ways to make sure you don’t miss the wonderful experience of The Experience Global edition.

The surest way to see that you don’t miss any moment of the concert is connecting to DStv. The Experience makes a grand return on Friday, 11 December from 12:30 am. DStv subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy the gospel music concert alongside hundreds of thousands of worshippers for the special pre-recorded global edition on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Just like the classic performance by Tim and Travis 2 Experiences ago, this global edition looks set to produce another set of classical performances judging by the line-up of artists set to perform during the concert. You have zero excuses not to be a part of this one especially because it’s going to be live on DStv channel 198. Be sure to tune in with friends and family for a great Experience!

