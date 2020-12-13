The Experience’ goes virtual

The Experience’,’ reputed as “the world’s largest gospel concert” and arguably the largest gathering of worshippers on the African continent, kicked off last Friday, virtually while maintaining its known standards.

It was also the first time the celebrated gospel concert debuted as a global edition, with millions of admirers streaming the gospel carnival simultaneously around the world on YouTube, Facebook, and other major digital platforms.

Prior to the restrictions, which COVID-19 protocols imposed on mass gatherings around the world, the colossal concert, attracted average attendance in the hundreds of thousands in preceding years.

Music enthusiasts from all over the globe gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, Nigeria, to worship God from dusk till dawn even as many more watched online, creating a digital footprint on all seven continents of the world.

A statement by the event organisers assures: “This award-winning concert will uphold its standard of excellence and showcase amazing musical performances and goodwill messages by internationally recognised Artistes and Icons, uniting under Christ’s banner to amplify the gospel and share His universal message of peace and goodwill to all, despite restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

‘The Experience – Global Edition’ will feature some new entrants to its outstanding line-up. From Australia – Hillsong United, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City from the United States of America, from South Africa -The Cape town Philharmonic Choir, Sheldon Bangera from India, Matt Redman from the United Kingdom and Sidney Mohede from Indonesia. There will also be guest appearances by global icons during the night.

“Making a comeback to ‘The Experience’ are other internationally acclaimed artistes including Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Don Moen, The Planetshakers, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Sonnie Badu, Eben, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Ada, Nokwe the Poet and the host choir – The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir,” the organisers added.

‘The Experience’ is brainchild of the Senior Pastors of House On The Rock, Pastors Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin, who more than 15 years ago, envisioned and hosted the mega gospel concert, “to serve as a platform where people from every nation, every continent and every race can raise their hearts, hands and voices together as one to God in unfettered praise.”

