The fallacy of the spin doctor

Naysayers will always push you toward thinking impossibilities just to achieve their selfish desire. They are already telling you, “Yeah, Peter Obi looks good, but he can’t make it’’. They will tell you he doesn’t have the required structure nationwide; others will say Nigeria is not ready for such a pristine personality just yet.

What a joke! People don’t stop to ask themselves the question of how a fellow tribesman carting away the people’s wealth has benefitted them personally other than his cronies and immediate family. Religion, a practice people of the advanced world use as that connection between themselves and a supreme being, who directs all their affairs, has become the crux of our progress here. Yet, nobody stops to think and even make comparisons with other nations. After all, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a country dominated by Muslims, and see where they are today.

Their citizens practice their religion peacefully and focus on progress as so many other Christian-dominated nations. How many of us are students of literature and do remember Shakespeare? You know he once wrote in his drama text, Julius Caesar; “there is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken to the flood, leads on to fortune.’’ This is exactly where Nigerians find themselves today and if we don’t seize the moment, it will fritter away and we may regret it for the foreseeable future if Nigeria remains one after 2023. For the love of Pete, what is it even about our country Nigeria?

A simple thing that just works in other climes always seems like rocket science here. Tribe, religion, and godfatherism are lexicons that have held us down for decades, and even when logic is there to guide us, we refuse to be schooled to think otherwise. For years, godfathers and ethnic tyrants took the country away from us and have managed it such that the centre can no longer hold. Thankfully though, the dire state of the nation has now brought the tide back into the hands of the common man on the street and it is our moment to shine or sink further. The choice is ours.

I do not know of any nation where political cravings have been handed to people on a platter, people have always had to fight to liberate their country from tyranny and bad leadership for the good of the generality of the people. Some countries have even fallen into war situations to get it right but thankfully, diplomacy is here to help us. People, this is the moment for us to hit the streets, educate, enlighten, and mobilise the people to come out and use their power for Peter Obi the best candidate available now. Peter Obi, from all that we have seen, is the man to get behind. But I am not talking in terms of getting behind from our phones and inner rooms only. I am talking about reaching out to everybody on the streets with the message; “Enough is Enough.”

No more religious and ethnic cards, let’s just give Nigeria the leader that will do the right things, the country rebounds and everybody enjoys not just a few. The things that bug us down as a nation are so commonsensical, like black and white. How can there be so much wastage all over the government organs going on, how can we not educate our children, and how can we not provide jobs for our youths? How can we do things based on fear of domination by another tribe? How can we not put in place a constitution that controls everybody including the president? We deceive ourselves when we think Nigeria will get better when we don’t correct these errors and replace them with the ideal ones; be fair and equitable to all no matter the religion, tribe, or stature.

Let us form a critical mass of Nigerians nationwide to ask the question; “what is the record of those seeking election into the position of the presidency and governorship” and hold them to account. Let us print pamphlets in the different local dialects of the various tribes in Nigeria and through a coalition distribute them to enlighten and educate our people about how things stand. Let us become Peter Obi’s foot soldiers who are in it because we want to see a better Nigeria today and tomorrow not because he is our tribesman or because we want to get a job or contract. Yes, those are legitimate quests but not at this time. This is the time to fight for our future, for our children, and for generations yet unborn.

*Prince Joe Iyeke, writes from Lagos

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...