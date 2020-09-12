The first thing in a marital journey

Marriage is a spiritual affair. Now, don’t get it twisted. When I talk about spirituality here, I am not talking about some demon possessing someone, or some witch or wizard tormenting a person. That exists. We know. I am talking here about influence over the human heart and mind. Marital relationship is a mystery.

“For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh. This is a great mystery…” (Ephesians 5:31-32). It is a spiritual matter. That is why a husband can beat his wife black and blue, just minutes after having sexual pleasure with her.

It is because marriage is a spiritual matter that a wife can stab to death, her husband when Satan takes over. This is the same husband whose issue had generated her long lasting enmity with all her relatives, back in the days when they tried to stop her from marrying him. It is because marriage is a spiritual matter that a wife can abandon the multimillion naira comfort and home provided by her husband, and drive a flashy car to the demeaning abode of a roadside artisan, just to enjoy sexual fun the way she desires it.

It is because marriage is spiritual in nature that a couple go to the marriage registry to file for divorce. They are given divorce certificates. Few days later even while in possession of the certificates, they find themselves together again, having sex with each other.

Today, the first thing that some young people do when they decide to search for life partners, is to go browse the internet for connection. When you ask them what they desire, they tell you they desire a good spouse. A good spouse or husband does not come from the internet. It comes from above.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17). Maybe you have been looking forward to getting married to a wife or husband. There is delay.

Perhaps those of the opposite sex that have been around you are not interested in marrying you. It is also possible that you have been trying to “be smart” by moving from one unmarried opposite sex to the other in relationship by trying to test their sexual performance capabilities before marriage. Maybe some other factor is also delaying your getting married. Before you accuse some witch or wizard or evil spirit, have you done the first thing? Kindly answer this question. Have you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour?

If you are yet to have a personal encounter with Christ to accept him as Lord and saviour and you are talking about marriage, you are putting the cart before the horse. No human being should marry another human being without first, marrying Jesus Christ, the originator of both human beings and marriage itself. When you truly accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour, you are ushered into the realm of divine spiritual direction. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. IN ALL YOUR WAYS, acknowledge him and he shall direct your path” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Accept Jesus Christ as your LORD. Let him direct your decisions concerning your choice of career, business, house to live in, job to tackle, and so on. Do not suddenly pretend to be a Christian just because you are looking for a life partner. Some even start running from one false prophet or prayer house to the other. They want to use God to achieve personal interest. This amounts to fraud and God cannot be defrauded because he sees the intents of every heart. “Be not deceived. God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7). “BUT SEEK YE FIRST THE KINGDOM OF GOD AND HIS RIGHTEOUSNESS AND ALL OTHER THINGS SHALL BE ADDED UNTO YOU” (Matthew 6:33). All other things include the gift of a child, husband or wife to marry.

If you are single and you have been reading this column every Saturday since August 2015 (close to five years), I do not expect you to marry the wrong spouse because the teachings have largely been based on Biblical principles that can guide you in prayerfully making a right choice. God is the originator of marriage and marriage cannot succeed when it is operated outside God’s instructions. As you correctly prioritize your steps towards choosing a life partner, the delay in your marriage shall be shortened. You can place an order for a copy of the book, MAKING YOUR MARRIAGE WORK by Albinus Chiedu. You shall marry correctly and your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.

