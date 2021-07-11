The five wise virgins

It’s is an error for anyone to believe that he/she can live a life that is selfish, a carefree life about the things of God, a life that doesn’t glorify God and expect to inherit the glorious kingdom of God. It is a great error, and this will shock many Christian people at the end of their lives and in the last day.

Jesus Christ is teaching us today from the book of Matthew 25:1-13: “Then the kingdom of heaven will be comparable to ten virgins, who took their lamps and went out to meet the groom. Five of them were foolish, and five were prudent.

For when the foolish took their lamps, they did not take extra oil with them; but the prudent ones took oil in flasks with their lamps.

Now while the groom was delaying, they all became drowsy and began to sleep.

But at midnight there finally was a shout: ‘Behold, the groom! Come out to meet him. ’ Then all those virgins got up and trimmed their lamps. But the foolish virgins said to the prudent ones, ‘Give us some of your oil, because our lamps are going out.’

However, the prudent ones answered, ‘ No, there most certainly would not be enough for us and you too; go instead to the merchants and buy some for yourselves.’

But while they were on their way to buy the oil, the groom came, and those who were ready went in with him to the wedding feast; and the door was shut.

Yet later, the other virgins also came, saying, ‘Lord, Lord, open up for us.’ But he answered, ‘Truly I say to you, I do not know you.’

Be on the alert then, because you do not know the day nor the hour. (Matthew 25:1 – 13).” Many Christians will be given a rude shock on the day they die and on the last day.

It’s a pity how a man can spend years and great efforts in preparation for riches and material things of this world which is only for a short time, but men fail to prepare for eternity.

People get deceived that once you’ve confessed Jesus Christ and you’re ‘safe’ you can therefore live as you like. No Sir!! You must spend your life in knowing, understanding, believing and doing the word of God before you can inherit the glorious eternal kingdom of God.

Jesus never promised that it is going to be easy. Let the giant in you arise and the Lord will show up in your life. victory is sweet, I pray you won’t miss it in life.

The wise vergins took extra oil along with their lamps but the foolish ones took no extra oil with their lamps? What does that shows us? It simply means you have to go extra miles in your Christian journey here on earth if you are interested in the glorious eternal kingdom of God.

Is there anyone deceiving you today or are you deceiving yourself to believe that all you have to do is to confess Jesus as your personal Lord and saviour and you are saved?

May I submit to you today that according to the word of God, God expect so much responsibilities, suffering, obedience, endurance, holiness, self control, honesty, love, selfless giving, hard working in services for Him from you. What is dominating your life? what is controlling your thinking, your time, your energy, etc.

My brother, and sister, I want to plead with you today: make a decision from today to make your life highly valuable to God and you won’t regret doing so.

Think! Finally, my brother/sister, Jesus doesn’t give room for carelessness, laziness and selfishness. You must be willing to go extra miles. Don’t let anyone deceive you.

Here is what Jesus says:“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter.

Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; leave M e , you who practice lawlessness .’

Matthew 7:21 – 23.” It’s time to wake up and open your eyes,ears and heart and body to know, understand, believe and do the laws of God. Don’t be deceived, you can’t practice lawlessness and enter the glorious eternal kingdom of God.

Never!! If all you have to do is to just believe and be saved, then there won’t be any need for Jesus to teach and teach and teach many words of righteousness, all the teachings of Jesus and all the written letters of the apostles means there is more to it than just words of mouth.

