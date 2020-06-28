Body & Soul

The flirty little skirt

Every fashion girl has ‘That little skirt’ that reminds her how sexy she is.

They are the mini skirts that dominated women’s fashion world in the past. But fashion evolving with time has taken some inches away, making them shorter for girls who love to look flirty.

 

 

These flirty little skirts are girl’s best friend, for days it is needed to flaunt those beautiful shapely legs.

 

 

They are best for the night out parties, movie date nights and fashion shows.

 

 

This flirty style is for the bold and fashion girls. Former Big Brother house mate, Cynthia ‘Cee Cee’ Nwadiora is fast creating a style identity with little skirts, shorts and little dresses. Her Instagram page is filled with photos of her is mini outfits.

 

 

It is trending among pretty celebrities like, Ini Edo, Lillian Afegbai, Cynthia ‘Cee Cee’ Nwadiora, Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage and many others.

