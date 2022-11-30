The Fourth Mainland Bridge: A milestone in Sanwo-Olu’s administration

The Lagos State Government is building the Fourth Mainland Bridge, a 38 kilometre long bridge that crosses the Lagos Lagoon from Itamaga in Ikorodu to Lagos Island via Langbasa (Lekki) and Baiyeku (Ikorodu). According to reports, the bridge is a cross-sectional road with a 2 x 4 lane configuration that has been given approval for a BRT lane and future road contraction. With three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5 km Lagoon Bridge, and an eco-friendly atmosphere, among other added features, it is anticipated to rank as Africa’s secondlongest bridge. The notion was developed by the administration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Third Mainland Bridge was delivered by former military President Ibrahim Babangida, 26 years after the state’s founding.

Reports say, construction was supposed to start under one of the past administrations of Lagos State but that was not to be. However, that is about to change under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This “new bridge, according to Ayodele Ogunjobi, a resident and retired chartered accountant, ‘will connect a lot of people and improve the way they naturally move by rearranging the roads, canals, and pedestrian paths.’ Ogunjobi was convinced that the Fourth Mainland Bridge would create a main ring road around Lagos, working in tandem with the current road systems.

By offering alternate traffic routes from Lekki to Ikorodu and Ikeja to Ajah.’ ‘This ring road will relieve the Third Mainland Bridge’s overburdened capacity,” he said. According to him, Lagos will see less traffic congestion because of this improved population flow, and it will also be able to take advantage of its many chances and develop further. However, the Lagos State Government’s Office of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) announced recently that it has chosen three bids to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The three bidders shortlisted for the Request for Proposal Stage (RFP) Stage II are Mota-Engil (Nigeria & Africa) CCCC & CRBC consort, CGGC-CGC Joint Venture, and CCECC & CRCCIG Consortium, according to Mr Ope George, Special Adviser to the Governor on PPP. George said the construction and operation of a green field tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 km/h, as well as the development of the nearby real estate, are all included in the fourth mainland bridge project, which is a Public-Private Partnership transport infrastructure development. The bridge, he said, would have three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5 km lagoon segment, and an eco-friendly setting when it is finished, making it the second longest in Africa.

It will begin at Abraham Adesanya in Ajah on the Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and travel northwest toward the lagoon shoreline of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu. It is anticipated to be around 37 kilometres long. The Special Adviser noted that the project is anticipated to cost roughly $2.5 billion and that it is intended to reduce severe congestion on the Third Mainland Bridge while opening new regions for future development.

He explained that the project had undergone a competitive bidding process, which included the Request for Proposal Stage I (RFP I) and the Request for Proposal Stage II (RFP II). These documents were sent to three shortlisted bidders, namely Mota-Engil (Nigeria & Africa) CCCC & CRBC consort, CGGC-CGC Joint Venture, and CCECC & CRCCIG Consortium. On November 17, 2022, the three shortlisted bidders began submitting their RFP Stage II documents for evaluation by the Evaluation Committee, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Works, Office of Public- Private Partnerships, and project advisers.

It is anticipated that the preferred bidder will be revealed before the end of the year. In another chat with Babatunde Ajose, who spoke with the New Telegraph on the Fourth Mainland Bridge, ‘This is going to be the second longest bridge in Africa and this notion itself is exciting to me. “With this project, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu could only be compared with the likes of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande and the Jagaban himself, if he completes this project as promised and I hope he does, Lagos would never forget his name,’’ he said. Ajose opined that: ‘‘One of the major problems of Lagos State is congestion, and it is for good reason.

People are moving to Lagos from every part of the country to seek greener pastures and to improve their economic standing in life. Who could blame them? However, the most responsible step to take is to build enduring infrastructure such as the fourth Mainland Bridge.’’ Speaking further, Ajose called the attention of the Lagos State Government to other roads that are not yet tarred, such as the Lagos -Abeokuta Expressway, the road that leads to Sango-Ota, Ogun State, which according to him is in a very bad state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...