The Fourth Republic must stand!

Twenty four years of uninterrupted democratic government is something to be proud of in a country that passed through turbulent years of maximum dictatorship. The Fourth Republic should be accelerating to a higher altitude as voters continue to exercise their civic rights. Politicians benefit more than other citizens from the whole exercise.

They are rewarded with plum positions and contracts. What citizens expect in return is good governance to justify not just the huge pay but the trust placed on them to make the polity clement enough for a meaningful life. Curiously, some of these politicians end up creating more tension than progression. The past is a guide that must be followed religiously. The First Republic was truncated after six years.

The Second Republic ended in five years. The Third Republic did not last beyond three years. From 1999, we have had civilian presidents and governors. One would expect that 24 years is long enough to stabilise our democracy. Issues of electoral malpractices brought down governments in the past. It is safe to say that elections instead of strengthening democracy in the past contributed to derailing the process. Elections are here again and it is like old habits have not died, in any way. The more things have changed, the more they have remained the same. Electronic voting sounded nice when it was introduced.

The 2023 elections will show if that innovation is one that will sanitise the environment. Politicians, the major players in the electoral process, are also allergic to positive growth. So it seems. We thought thugs were hired from the streets to show their stuff. It is not the case anymore. Elected officials and appointees have found thuggery a better sport than fulfilling promises made during campaigns. Elections before independence in 1960 were not always hitch free. We could excuse the Legislative Council elections of 1923.

Nigerians were learning a new form of government that suited the colonial government and were only eager to see some form of participation. The Federal Elections of 1954 gave Nigerians more voice although the nascent Federal House of Representatives was headed by Frederick Metcalfe, a white man. That did not cause any uprising because all those who mattered were adequately accommodated. The 1959 Federal Elections were adjudged peaceful although there were a few arrests here and there. Governor General James Robertson did not hesitate to call on Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa to facilitate the process of administration. Balewa’s Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) did not have enough of a majority to form the government. He went into coalition with Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon (NCNC).

The arrangement gave NPC 10 cabinet ministers while NCNC got seven. The First Republic managed its problems until the crisis engulfed the Action Group (AG) in 1962. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Leader of Opposition in the Federal House fell out with Chief Ladoke Akintola, his successor as Premier of the Western Region. On May 25, 1962, the Western Region House of Assembly divided into Awolowo and Akintola camps, threw up a new breed of rascals. The Speaker, Adeleke Adedoyin was attacked twice. F. Ebubedike representing Badagry East grabbed the mace and went for him. When that attempt failed, the aggressor broke the mace on Adedoyin’s table. S. A. Adeniya, representing Oyo East hit the Speaker with a chair. He was also the bloodied minister of Trade and Industry, K.S.Y. Momoh who had to be rushed to the hospital.

All that happened when minister of Finance, Jonathan Odebiyi stood to move a motion. It was the beginning of what became known as the ‘Wild Wild West’. A State of Emergency was declared and the Army was invited to maintain peace. This is interesting. Balewa invited soldiers from the Third Battalion, Kaduna. He overlooked the Fourth Battalion stationed in Ibadan and two smaller formations based in Abeokuta. Ever since, the military have always found a way to intervene whenever politicians heat up the polity. The 2023 election has seen movement of troops around Lagos to ensure peaceful conduct. We hear of politicians moving about with soldiers in some parts of the country. There have been complaints of irregularities. Thugs go about disturbing the exercise. We hereby remind the politicians that soldiers are monitoring their rascality.

They also need to be reminded that should they deny the polity peace, it is not the thugs that will suffer. Prof. Ambrose Alli, first civilian governor of Bendel State, died on his 60th birthday, September 22 1989, shortly after release from prison. He was not found to have been corrupt but was still jailed. The military should remain outside politics. Politicians should stay away from them. Politicians should also allow peace to reign. The people must be allowed to choose their leaders. We want the Fourth Republic to live longer. Those in power know what not to do.

