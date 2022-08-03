The Future of Coaching is Technology – Adedipupo Osinloye

Training and Coaching Consultant, Adedipupo Osinloye is excited about what technology means for the coaching industry.

He is convinced that the future of coaching is technology. According to the University of South Africa alumnus, like all other booming industries expected to significantly grow over the next decades, professional coaching is now integrating specific new technologies and innovations designed and developed to boost coaching businesses and take client relationships to a new level.

“No more topographical boundaries for coaches, thanks to technology,” he said.

Adedipupo also noted that as technology abolishes these geographical boundaries, coaches can now expand their perspective and reach new clients, not only locally, but across the globe. Anywhere around the world, people can now find and connect with the coaching expert they are looking for and access the coaching program they need. Adedipupo mentioned that the expected increased technological innovation, workplace transformation, and ecological change call for universal action. Now, technology is making it possible for far greater numbers of employees to benefit from outside executive coaching at scale. At a basic level, platforms are making it easier to find and select a coach, to do long-distance coaching and learning via video conferencing — or potentially even holoportation in the future — and to manage the administration involved, he noted.

As we build this collection, we will share major patterns evolving within the future of coaching, including coaching supervision, team and niche coaching, technology and artificial intelligence, social return on investment and measuring impact, managers and leaders using coaching skills, coaching cultures, positive psychology, neuroscience. Potential issues to consider are coaching complacency, redundancy, pricing, and regulation, he said. He concluded by saying that business coaches across the world need to adopt technology and leverage on it to maximize their coaching skills and talents.

