The G5: PDP eating PDP

T he G5 is the acronym for the five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) renegade governors who are daily insulting our collective sensibilities by pretending they are fighting for equity whereas it’s all about their self-serving interest. The G5, more than any other group, has inflicted more damage on PDP thereby limiting the party’s chances of winning back power in 2023.

No matter how you look at it, the G5 is PDP eating PDP and it’s embarrassing. To be a loyal party man means to stand with your party and her candidates. Being unable to be loyal to party supremacy is anti-party. It’s rather sad that PDP doesn’t have the balls to sanction erring members that are destroying the party.

The G5 singular motive is to scatter PDP if they cannot have the party under their control.

This some may say serves Atiku right and can be likened to the same treatment the nPDP meted to Jonathan in 2015, but the truth is that the orchestrated drama by the G5 is not politics, but a threat to democracy. In any contested election, two things usually happen – a win or a loss. Wike believed he ought to have won the presidential primary of the PDP. To achieve this end, he dictated and compromised the party’s leadership for years, and in the process accumulated several corpses as trophies.

During the primary campaign, he was vigorous, bullish and thuggish. He disrespected and talked down recklessly on fellow aspirants. Wike ensured that the South East’s quest for the presidency was frustrated. He and his allies, including South East PDP governors, ensured zoning was jettisoned because zoning to the South will naturally narrow the ticket to the South East. Even Atiku and Bala Mohamad who were both from the North East challenged the Southern governors to specifically zone to the South East but they auctioned off the Igbo collective interest for less than a bowl of porridge.

Wike had oil money and deployed the resources maximally. Unfortunately, at the last minute, his money failed him. Some of those he handpicked to manipulate the process to his favour, failed to deliver.

This got him angry and inconsolable. Soon after the primary election, I had published an article in this column titled: ‘PDP and its angry birds’. I warned that Wike and his group had a sinister agenda to derail democracy and that they would be implacable. I suggested that the PDP should have the nerve to take some tough decisions.

These they failed to do and I understand why. Nigerians they say have very short memories, now I believe we have no memories at all, for if we do, we should be resisting the G5 and their plot against democracy.

The group obviously is reading from the script of the infamous Association of Better Nigeria (ABN) founded by late maverick politician, Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe and a fictitious Abimbola Davies. It was the infamous comedy of ABN and Chief Nzeribe that culminated in the annulment of the June 12 1993 election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

Both Nzeribe and MKO were of the SDP and yet Nzeribe was a ready tool to be used to annul Abiola’s victory and truncate democracy. It is common knowledge that politicians who do not care about the cost of their party losing an election are susceptible to corruption and abuse of office. I recall my encounter with Chief Nzeribe at the lobby of Sheraton Hotel, Lagos. I had asked him why he is doing what he is doing? Imo and Anambra States.

He dominated the politics of the CARIA states while Yar’Adua’s PDM controlled the Northern flank of the party and some parts of the South West. Then suddenly, the military by fiat disrupted the movement and banned all the old politicians. We cheered and clapped not knowing IBB was just gaming us. Nzeribe believed that MKO influenced the decision by the military government to ban old politicians and therefore worked to truncate the June 12 election.

In his words: “If you cannot eat it, you scatter it.” Scattering it was exactly what Nzeribe did. He didn’t just scatter SDP, he scattered MKO’s victory, scattered democracy and scattered Nigeria. It was that singular mischief that eventually led us to where we are today. It’s the same scattering mentality that is driving on Wike. Wike wasn’t the only sitting governor that took part in the PDP primary election which was won by Atiku Abubakar.

There were other front runners like Gov. Bala Mohamad of Bauchi State, Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State whose last minute stepping down aided Atiku’s eventual victory. Recall also that prior to the Primary Election, Wike had pledged to work for and support anyone that wins the party’s ticket. Instead of honouring his words, he has been raging against the party, assaulting the credibility of the leadership, questioning the integrity of the flag bearer and dared the supremacy of the party. In the face of all these, the party has posed weak.

Because of the G5, Nigerians who have suffered untold hardship under APC’s bad governance may not be able to punish the party this February 2023. APC may likely snatch victory and the biggest losers will be the people and South East in particular. G5 is PDP eating PDP just like NPDP ate PDP in 2015. Wike’s theatrics and drama are designed to cost the PDP 2023 election. With just less than seven weeks to the presidential election, it’s now left for the party and its loyalists to get their acts together by resolving to win this election with or without the support of the G5.

PDP must stand out to be seen as sending their presidential candidate on a mission to restructure, unite and fix our broken politics, economy and the nation in general. PDP if they work hard could actually take a chunk of the youth votes by running a youth friendly campaign where the youths are given visible and prominent roles to play.

Beyond the partisan line, the party should be willing to accept assistance from those willing to offer assistance to the campaign as support groups. Granted that unity would have been a preferred option, but the quest for peace with G5 shouldn’t be a distraction. A draw line from the G5 structures would have been of immense benefit to the party but that possibility is dimmed.

I guess it’s time to sheath the sword, strategize and organise the ground for the presidential battle ahead. Many people are predicting a three-horse race, but somehow I see the election as a two-horse race which PDP could have easily won but for their own internal divisions and distractions.

PDP losing 2023 to APC will be tragic for the South East because that may result in another sixteen years of waiting in political wilderness. It is therefore in the party’s interest to resolve their differences and come together as one and work as a group thirsty for victory. But with all these unending bickering, I don’t see the party going far in the coming election.

