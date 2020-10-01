The gains, pains of telecoms revolution

Amidst challenges that have seen the industry players plead for help on many occasions, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector remains one of the major drivers of the nation’s economy. Recent economic statistics have also shown that telecoms/ICT could replace oil as the economic mainstay of the country if the right policies are implemented. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

From the Federal Government’s monopolistic Nigeria Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), Nigeria gained independence telecommunicationwise through the liberalisation of the sector in 2001. This has helped the country leapfrog from the meagre 450,000 fixed lines back then to now over 198 million active mobile lines and 146 million internet users. Looking back, Nigeria has, no doubt, made remarkable progress in telecommunications and the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) tools in general. From NITEL lines that were hardly available to most Nigerians, the country, over the years, transformed from the ‘ancient’ technology through the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) otherwise known as fixed wireless to the current, easily accessible and affordable Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) technology. Economically, the country continues to gain tremendously in many ways as improvement in this regard continues to boosts the GDP. These have, however, not translated to full independent for the country as far as technology is concerned. As a matter of fact, the country is still known to be fully dependent on imported technologies, despite the increasing efforts of local experts in developing home-made technologies and that has been a disturbing trend that successive administrations have failed to stop.

Contribution to GDP

The Nigerian telecoms market is ranked as the largest and fastest growing in Africa and among the 10 fastest growing telecom markets in the world, an indication of its robustness of return on investments. From a private sector investment of about $50 million in 1999, the telecom industry in Nigeria had by end of 2017, attracted not less than $70 billion in private sector investments and foreign direct investment (FDI), according to Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this recently, said the telecoms sector’s contribution to the GDP had been growing at about $5 billion every quarter. Over the years, the sector’s contributions to GDP have been on the increase. In the second quarter of this year, for instance, telecommunications contributed 14.30 per cent to the country’s GDP. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, the telecommunications contribution to the economy in the second quarter translates to N2.272 trillion, up from N1.821 trillion in the first quarter of the year.

ICT as the new oil

Over the last few years, the ICT sector has been projected to replace oil and gas as the main source of revenue for the country. And with the second quarter performance where the ICT’s contribution surpassed that of the Oil and Gas the projection appears to have come to reality. Out of the four activities under the ICT sector, the telecommunications’ 14.30 per cent contribution far exceeded 8.93 per cent contributed in the quarter by the oil and gas sector.

Government’s gain

Between 2015 and 2017, NCC said it had remitted a total sum of N133.4 to the consolidated revenue fund of the Federal Government. Although NCC’s primary role is not to generate revenue for the government, but to nurture and regulate the industry, figures ob-tained from the commission show impressive remittance of funds to the coffers of the consolidated revenue of the Federal Government, especially in the first two years of current administration. As of last month (September) the commission said it had remitted a total N362.34 billion to the government coffers in the last five years. These remittances are apart from the millions of dollars the country had raked in during the GSM license auction in 2001 and the subsequent renewal of same license 10 years after.

The pains

However, 19 years after telecoms liberalisation, many challenges are still standing in the way of Nigeria harnessing the full potentials of telecommunications. As a matter of fact, the issue of poor quality of service remains a major headache for most telecoms consumers in the country today, and that is as a result of several challenges militating against efficient services delivery. Briefing the Senate Committee on Communications recently on some of the issues in the sector, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta cited power as one of the biggest challenges facing telecommunications operations in the country. With the poor power supply from the grid, Danbatta said service providers are spending huge amount of money on a daily basis to power their base stations. The EVC noted that the issue of multiple regulations and multipletaxation continued to hold the sector back. “The unfair taxes and billing levied on telcos constitute a drawback to infrastructure deployment in the telecoms sector. However, he said engagements were ongoing with different tiers of government and government agencies at Federal, State and Local Government levels,” he said. Other challenges highlighted by the EVC include security issue; theft of equipment; transmission cable cuts; delays in securing approval for sites for new base stations; harassment by some government agencies especially at the state level; and the issue of Right of Way (RoW).

Local content still elusive

In the last three years of the current administration, the sector has not been short of the regular rheto-ric on local content in ICTs, which has not translated to any meaningful change in the sector. With about 200 million population and diverse culture, Nigeria is a veritable market for any product or service and with that, it is not surprising that the best of technology products from around the world always find their way into the country. Indeed, there is no latest technology anywhere in the world that a Nigerian is not already using and this is why billions of dollars is leaving the country every year on ICT importation. According to the current Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Panatami, Nigeria spends $2.8 billion yearly on importation of ICT products and services. Products being imported include telecommunications, audio and video, computer and related equipment; electronic components, software and a number of others. Corroborating this, the Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr. Ibrahim DanAzumi, also recently declared, though conservatively, that 90 per cent of technologies being used in Nigeria are imported. Not long ago, the Office for Nigerian Content Development (ONC) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) also declared that the preference for foreign ICT products and services is causing Nigeria a loss of over N1 Trillion in foreign exchange yearly.

Government policy

Despite the fact that the issue of local content and over dependence on foreign technologies have always been at the front burner for years, there seems to be no clear cut policy to change the situation except for a few government statements and directives that end up disappearing through the airwaves. However, stakeholders are hopeful that the most recent policy on digital economy and the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 offer the country great opportunities to develop local capacities in ICT if well implemented.

Last line

Although several milestones have been recorded in the last 60 years of Independence, it is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria in the area of telecommunications/ ICT. A lot still needs to be done in terms of policy implementation to address challenges militating against the sector’s growth.

