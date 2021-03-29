News

The Glam and Excitement of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

This new season of The Voice is certainly one for the books! The production is crisp and captures how impressively the Nigerian entertainment industry has developed. For the very first time, The Voice Nigeria is fully produced in Nigeria. This season’s world-class production team is making history and will definitely succeed in capturing the viewership required to make this show a success. The Voice Nigeria was back on our screen this weekend with so much excitement, more action, more heat, more range, and more style.

This season’s super talented hosts Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa graced us with glitz, fabulosity, and glam. That’s not all, this episode was amped with fun and excitement as new coaches came on board. Clearly, Falz is here for the cool gang, he’s unpredictable but has an eye for spotting good talent and we can expect nothing short of good vibes. Darey is the classic man, he is certainly an excellent addition to this new season, he knows what it feels like to compete from reality TV experience. For the old coaches, Waje is exemplary, an epitome of grace, music, and everything nice. Then the Diva herself, mama Africa Yemi Alade she has been here before and you can expect the act and art in full glare.

The Voice fans already know the drill. If you’re new to The Voice let’s give you a head start. There are four stages of the show; Blinds, Knockouts, Battles, and Live Shows. Each stage brings you something different with increasing excitement. The Blinds involve the unique selection process where potential contestants audition and judges are left “blind” to select contestants. The Blinds is followed up by the Knockout stage, coaches select the outstanding talents to form their team that they will compete with. In the Battle stage, two team members battle each other, it’s survival of the pitchest! The final stage is the live shows, artists from each team compete against each other during a live broadcast and viewers get to vote.

Be sure to tune in every Saturday, 8 PM on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family. Got other commitments, we’ve got you covered with your dose of action every Sunday at 8 PM on AIT, Views TV, WazobiaMax TV, Wazobia TV, and at 9 PM on Youtube and Airtel TV. Up for grabs for the winner are a monetary reward, a brand new car, and an international recording contract. The viewers are not left out, this season promises an exciting and exhilarating range of twists, turns and cliff hangers, hold tight.

Power up people, The Voice has you locked every weekend now!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hope beckons as ABUAD discovers herbal product against COVID-19 variant

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Discovery on how human are more prone to infection by the new variant of COVID-19 popularly known as N501YSARSCOV- 2 mutant was said to have been discovered by Chemo-Genomics Research Institute of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, CRIA in collaboration with the ABUAD Multisystem Hospital AMSH. In a statement yesterday signed by ABUAD Director of Corporate […]
News

Benue 2023: Don’t use thugs to win elections, Tor Tiv warns politicians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse yesterday warned politicians in the state to avoid the temptation to use thugs to achieve political goals and win elections. Prof. Ayatse rather advised them to get closer to the people by initiating projects and programmes […]
News Top Stories

CBN injects $1.54bn into forex markets in one month

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

NAFEX = $435 SMIS = $407 SMEs = $400 BDCs = $295m   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $1.54 billion across the various segments of the country’s foreign exchange markets  the month of September, according to a report by Nova Merchant Bank.   Titled, “October 2020 Economic Insight: CBN partially […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica