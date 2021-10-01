The glass-breaking journey of Nigerian amazons

There is more to every Nigerian woman than meets the eye. Nigerian women are beautiful, strong, intelligent, caring and above all, fighters. Despite the many curveballs that society and life in general has thrown at them, they always seem to emerge victorious. The Nigerian women have gone through a lot of evolutions to get to where they are today, and many of them have shattered the glass ceilings, and are still doing so in many sectors. Before Nigeria as a country gained independence in 1960, the women in the country have always had a determination to get things done.

The Aba Women’s Riot of 1929 is a show of the great resilience and courage that the average Nigerian woman possesses. The Nigerian women of old fought back against what they saw as injustice despite their lack of physical strength and muscle. Thousands of women poured out into the street to fight for their rights.

Their role deserves applause as their supposed rebellious behaviours caught the attention of the colonial administrators and drew attention to the women in South-eastern Nigeria. Even under the shackles of colonial rule, and the stiff rules that followed, the women made history through their bold move, otherwise termed rebellion.

They protested the imposition of direct taxation and the introduction of new local courts, but especially against the warrant chiefs. From that time till present, Nigerian women have not stopped fighting for equality and rights through whatever means that are available to them. The fight is not a losing battle as they have gained many small victories which helped to boost their confidence and gave them the will to keep pressing for more liberties. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Hajia Gambo Sawaba and Margaret Ekpo are examples of strong Nigerian women, who set the pace for the development and advancement of women. These three women fought tirelessly alongside their male counterparts for Nigeria’s independence.

Their works set the foundation for women in politics in Nigeria. They also contributed their quota to the works of the nationalists. In opposition to Nigerian women of old, who always cowered and bowed every whim and caprices of her husbands in the name of keeping their marriages, a Nigerian woman knows when to put her foot down and stand up for herself.

Mrs. Bimbo Oloyede, a female journalist in Nigeria, worked for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from 1976 to 1980. She is presently a consultant and trainer for Channels Television. She’s currently actively involved in the training and mentoring of young journalists. Oloyede said: “Women are more aware of who they are and are willing to work for what they want. We are also more realistic about what we need and certainly less willing to compromise about where we want our children to be. The inclusion of women in the decision making process should yield more positive returns for the future existence of Nigerian women. I don’t think it is negotiable.

The collective future of Nigeria depends on it.” Gone are the days where the word of the man is seen as final regarding matters that concern the home front and children. Now, women demand to be treated as an equal, have a say in the affairs of their homes and children. In the days of old, women were treated as goods to be purchased by the highest bidder, and treated with whatever level of dignity that her “owner” deemed fitting to bestow on her with. The Nigerian woman has changed the tide by seeking their own financial independence, thereby making them more self-sufficient.

This self-sufficiency has given them the confidence to be able to speak out even in the presence of their male counterparts, who they now see as equals. Politics is one of the ways that women can be used to show their efforts in the struggle.

In politics they will be able to carry out their dreams of being heard, with the help of the constitution and authority that comes from occupying positions of power. Even in politics, which is seen as a dirty game, only meant for the toughest, women are making their marks and contributing to society. Every woman has the capacity to make changes even in a group as small as her immediate family. If this is properly harnessed, it can be used as a tool to change so many vices into virtues. The former Director General (DG) of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, said: “As encouraging as the current number of women in positions of power is, it is pertinent to note that women can actually do better.

I urge all women to choose the noble part of speaking up against the injustice, social discrimination and gender bias that is bedevilling our world so that together we can save humanity.” Despite all these great achievements, women have still failed to break the chains that bind them from taking charge of political positions in order to make laws that will favour and ensure that the future of the girl child is protected in the constitution and customs of the land. “Women are regarded as the weaker sex, whose position should be in the kitchen, or ‘the other room,’ but now we have seen women progressing from the kitchen and the other room to the role of board of directors and chairperson of different companies. We have seen women progress to become politicians in the House of Representatives and Senate.

We have seen women going as far as being deputy governors and governors like in Anambra, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria,” said Okah-Donli. The former country Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Mrs. Kumbi Wuraola, said: “The recognition that is due to women was never given easily.

They had to fight to prove themselves. Women had to do double what men will do in order to get the recognition that men will get while excelling in their different fields of choice. I believe women have come a long way from where our mothers and grandmothers were, during the period of independence. Women are not doing badly, but there is still a lot they can do, especially in the area of politics. I know they talk about the quota system, but women are supposed to get political offices based on merit not on quota.

“Politics is not a level playing field for women because when political meetings are being held in the night, to make vital decisions, a woman is a mother, a wife and a sister, and for her to be out in the night to attend such meetings, is almost impossible. And it is more difficult for young women, who are just starting their families or starting careers.

It’s probably easier for older women to thrive in politics.” Trying to make a name for themselves in various sectors has been a major factor that gives women the courage to speak up, and demand for what they think will be for the advancement of their courses. Ms Funke Fayemi is a multiple award winning journalist, Gender Advocate and Media Trainer.

She’s also the Co-Chairperson, Report Women Network of Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalist and also a Fellow of the Journalist to Journalist, USA, a Tobacco Fellow of Health-E Online News, South Africa, and a member, International Broadcasting Association, London. Fayemi said: “Over the years, women have tried to put themselves out there, but there are so many issues that are surrounding women that are making it really difficult for them. Since independence, the only woman who has reached the position of governor is Regina Ngozi Etiaba, who got the post, not by winning the elections, but through the circumstances that occurred at the time.

She governed the state for only a few months; November 2006 to February 2007.” Fayemi further noted: “Even in the National Assembly, women are not well represented; the first woman that became a Vice Chancellor (VC) was Grace Alele Williams of the University of Benin, and after her, despite having more than 200 higher institutions in Nigeria, only about 25 women have managed to get to that position until recently that we are celebrating the appointment of the new VC of Lagos State University (LASU), Mrs Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.” She further opined: “It’s a global problem and it’s not about Nigeria alone, but the rate at which women are moving forward in Nigeria is slow despite all the work, conferences and meetings, saying women can do it.

The question is-how come we’re not doing it? 2023 is almost here, and the elections are close. We need to plan; we need to see women in positions of authorities and leadership. We need to see them in positions of having a say to determine the future of our country.

I think women are not there yet, but we are very pushy, and we will get there eventually. Support from fellow women will also go a long way in encouraging women who have the means to make a change in the way that things are currently.”

This gross side-lining of the Nigerian women is what is feeding the enthusiasm of the women to speak out, striving to be seen, not just as competitors, but as equals with their male counterparts. There is so much more that women can do if only they are given the chance. Women are dynamic, and for ages, have been known as amazons blazing trails.

