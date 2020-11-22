The GLE SUV comes with a kinds of strength

Since its introduction to the Nigerian market last year, the GLE SUV has become one of the most sought-after vehicles in its class. Boosting SUV sales globally in 2019, and making the Mercedes-Benz SUV segment the strongest in sales for 2019.

In response to the continuously increasing demand for this mid-sized SUV, Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria has announced the arrival of more units of the 2020 GLE SUV. Some major highlights of the GLE SUV include topnotch innovations that completely reconceive the SUV trendsetter in comparison to its predecessors.

Features like the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz assistance systems, the fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive which is now available for all GLE models, seating comfort with corresponding interior spaciousness and MBUX, have played a part in the success of the GLE SUV.

The exterior design of the GLE SUV exudes an incredibly powerful presence. The front view emphasizes this with its upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation; the prominent chrome-plated under guard and the bonnet with two powerdomes.

distinctive headlamp design is another key feature as it comes with MULTIBEAM LED lights which cover a distance of more than 650 metres. The side view highlights the wide C-pillar typical of the GLE, large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches and the pillared roof rails.

The rear view on the other hand stands out with the rear lights, reflectors and chrome plated under guard. The interior design is luxuriously elegant and powerfully progressive. It comes with a sporty and stylist cockpit design in the dashboard.

The dashboard support flows into the door panels while the trim extends around the driver and front passenger areas to meet the doors. The sport steering wheel comes with a striking, sculptured spoke design emphasizing the impressive appearance of the SUV’s interior.

Other features include good ergonomics, flowing leather surfaces, a broad area of trim and flush-fitting sun blinds. GLE SUV also comes with more space and it it has a considerably longer wheelbase than its predecessor (2995 mm, plus 80 mm).

This creates significantly more space, especially for passengers in the rear. Legroom in the second seat row has increased by 69 mm to 1045 mm. Headroom in the rear seats has been increased by 33 mm to 1025 mm.

As a world first in the SUV segment, a second seat row with 6 fully electric adjustments is also available. Another key highlight is the luggage capacity which is up to 825 litres behind the rear seats and up to 2055 litres when the second seat row is folded down.

Since its introduction in 2018, the infotainment system has kept on providing robust flexibilities and advancements in enhancing user experiences.

The MBUX in the GLE SUV features two large 12.3-inch/ 31.2 cm screens as standard, which are arranged side-by-side for an impressive wide-screen look. The information from the instrument cluster and media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens.

Showcasing elements in an emotively appealing manner underlines how easy it is to understand the intuitive control structure while impressing with brilliant graphics.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC comes with a 6-cylinder petrol engine systematically electrified with 48-volt technology (EQ Boost). It has an estimated output of 270 kW (367 hp) and torque of 500 Nm.

In the GLE SUV, 4MATIC comes with fully variable allwheel drive that controls the torque distribution between the front and rear axle from 0‑100 per cent depending on the selected driving mode and this greatly enhances the off-road capacity of the GLE SUV.

In all variants of the GLE SUV, power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, the broad ratio spread of gears 1 to 9 allows a clearly recognizable reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind the high level of energy, efficiency and ride comfort. The driving experience in the GLE SUV is further enhanced with the E-ACTIVE Body Control 48-volt suspension.

