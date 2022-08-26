THE GLORIOUS GOSPEL OF CHRIST MISSION

(Christ the power of God)

TOPIC: THE ANTICHRIST PART 1

I want us to pay a meticulous attention to this brief write up and I believe it will bless your soul. It is very informative and transformative. My take on this topic may be slightly different but it won’t spoil our Doctrine or Theology.

The “anti” means “opposed or against something” a restriction or to impede, to hinder. The word Christ is a Greek word is also known as Messiah in Hebrew as new testament is written in Greek but old testament is written in Hebrew. Christ means “the anointed” or “annointing” Then, the word Anti- Christ means “to impede, hinder, or restricted the anointed or the ANOINTING.

There is only one purpose of the Anti-Christ (Satan) and his angels, it is to restrict and hinder the will of God to be done on earth and it is the reason our Lord taught us to pray for God’s will to be establish on earth. Satan tried to restrict and hinder Christ (ANOINTED) when He came to this world but he couldn’t succed, Satan will continue to restrict and hinder the gospel of Christ in earth but he won’t succed as our Lord has promised His church that “He will build His Church but the gate of hell will not prevail” Mathew 16:18 Then, many of us think that, Satan and his agents are in the best position to hinder or impede our anointing or hinder the ANOINTED (BELIEVERS), no, Satan has been conquered for us and we were INSTRUCTED to walk in victory (Roman 16:20).

Even by the Anti- Christ will take full charge of the earth, the BELIEVERS would have been taken out of the earth, so the reason the Anti-Christ are still hinder for full operation were because of the BELIEVERS (ANOINTED). 2 Thessalonians 2:6-8 (KJV) And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniqui-ty doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: But what hinder the ANOINTED or the annointing mostly is our unregenerated life style.

There is no different between believers and Unbelievers, we talk like unbelievers, we dance like unbelievers, we get angry easily like unbelievers, we fight and keep malice like unbelievers, we envy and jealous oursleves like unbelievers, we backbites ourselves like unbelievers, we rebel and disobey the Holy Spirit like unbelievers, we betray our benefactors like unbelievers, we betray our friends like unbelievers, we hate, we are impatient and unloving like Unbelievers. These are the Anti-Christ in our lives, they hinder and impede the anointed to flows in the ANOINTING that is poured upon us when we believe, we defends our wrong motive when Holy Spirit confronted us like unbelievers, we dress and live our lives like unbelievers. No wonder we are the GENERATION of weak soldiers, truly we sees oursleves like soldiers but we are nothing but weak soldiers. We dressed like soldiers but we turn away from battles. We have not break the record of our past heroes of faith, this is a generation of a weak soldiers.

THE MESSAGE IS THAT, BE SEPERATED FOR GOD’S USE, IT IS THE BEST WAY TO BECOME A VESSEL OF HONOUR IN THE HAND OF GOD. Jeremiah 51:20 (KJV) Thou art my battle axe and weapons of war: for with thee will I break in pieces the nations, and with thee will I destroy kingdoms; Best way to become God’s battle axe and weapon of war is to seperate oursleves from the world and be holy as He is holy. Satan and his angels will be subdued and trampled under our feet as we submit and yield oursleves to the purpose and will of God and the will of God is for us to be holy and be consecrated for His use. 1Peter 1:15-17, James 4:7, 2Cor 10:6. 2 Corinthians 6:14-15 (KJV) Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? This is where we will stop for this month, we will continue the series next time

