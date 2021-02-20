Arts & Entertainments

‘The gods’ blesses native doctor with new mansion

A Nigerian native doctor identified as Desency Emeka Ofiaeli has shared photos of the new mansion which he claimed ‘the gods blessed him with’ for accepting to serve them. The self-acclaimed ‘Messenger of the gods’ shared photos of a magnificent building in a recent post he made via his page on his Facebook page. He said: “My brothers and Sisters, help me to thank the Gods, I don’t suppose to show this here because some may think that am so full of myself. But if you tell people where you are going, tell them when you get there.

“The gods have completed one of their promises to me, for answering their call, The Queen mother is a great woman, she has wiped away my sorrow and gave me joy, she has picked me up from disturbing and make me king, Queen of riches, mother that blesses the poor and make them rich. “Mother that makes the baring woman mama ejima, mother that never discriminate, mother of all. “Help me to say thank you to the Queen mother SOBALI, one of the kindest spirits ever. Look below and see where I started and see where I am. As she has done for me so shall she do for you. E dey play E dey show.” His post of appreciation left some Facebook user surprised while other questions the veracity of his claims.

