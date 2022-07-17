The good, bad effects of sun on your skin

The world we live in is full of sunshine. Everybody needs some sun exposure to produce Vitamin D, which helps calcium absorption for stronger and healthier bones.

The Sun can also relieve stress. So, if you’re feeling anxious, consider going outside to do some stretches or just relax in the sunshine for 10 to 15 minutes. It can do wonders for you.

The sun also helps you sleep. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ultraviolet UV rays can help treat some health conditions. Doctors might order it for people who have eczema, psoriasis, rickets, or jaundice. UV rays also can be used to disinfect or sterilize.

Beauty therapist and cosmetology scientist, Ape Taiwo, explains that even though the Sun has many advantages, too much exposure to the Sun can cause damage to the skin. Everyone, who goes outside is exposed to the Sun. It is important to know the effects of Sun exposure.

Unprotected exposure to the Sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage to the skin, eyes, and immune system. Sunburn and excessive UV light exposure do damage the skin. This damage can lead to skin cancer or premature skin aging. The signs of Sunburn include:

• Redness:

The skin will turn red due to an increase in blood flow.

• Hot skin

•Pains on affected area

• Itchy or tight skin

• Blisters

• Dehydration.

• Peeling

:This is your body’s way of shedding the dead cells. There are risks of Sun exposure.

Too much Sun exposure can be harmful. Research has proved that excess Sun exposure can lead to:

Skin changes: Some skin cells with melanin can form a clump. This creates freckles and moles. Over time, these can develop cancer.

Early aging: Time spent in the sun makes your skin age faster than normal. Signs of this are wrinkled, tight, or leathery skin and dark spots.

Lowered immune system: White blood cells work to protect your body. When your skin gets burnt, white blood cells help create new cells.

Doing this can put your immune system at risk in other areas.

Eye injuries: UV rays can damage the tissue in your eyes. They can burn your outer layer called the Cornea. They also can blur your vision.

Over time, you can develop cataracts. This can cause blindness if left untreated.

Skin cancer : A few research has it that Skin cancer can spread to other areas in your body, especially if left untreated.

Ways to avoid Sunburn: Staying out of the Sun is the best way to avoid Sun damage.

Other precautions include using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding sunlight in the middle of the day when UV rays are strongest.

