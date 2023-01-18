The Good Citizen Show awards N50,000 grants to new entrepreneurs

The Good Citizen Show, an initiative launched by CSRin- Action Advocacy, and sponsored by Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation to encourage and advance individual contributions to national development through value reorientation, has announced the second round of its N50,000 grants to new Nigerian entrepreneurs. According to a press release, the new grants follow the Show’s award of a N50,000 grant to Deborah Adesina, fashion designer, and founder of Gomervis Royals, in August last year for having the most engagements and best innovative business ideas out of over 100 participants.

The statement said the new grants saw the Good Citizen Show awarding N50,000 each to two new entrepreneurs, Racheal Godwin, CEO of Shantel Footwears, and Nnamani Emeka Henry, CEO of Henry Poultry Farm, on December 27, 2022, for their innovative business ideas. Commenting on the initiative, President of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola, said: “Our priority is to build strong communities, which includes creating good jobs and long-term economic opportunities. Innovation is difficult, but the benefits of creating an environment that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and the economic opportunities, jobs, networks, and ideas that result from cultivating an exploratory culture are incalculable.” The Good Citizen Show encourages all new entrepreneurs to share their best innovative business idea and for a chance to win a grant to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

