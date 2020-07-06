Arts & Entertainments

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ movie composer, Morricone, dead at 91

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91.
Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg, reports The Associated Press.
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.
That Tarantino film would also win him the Oscar for best original score in 2016. In accepting that Academy Award, Morricone told the audience at the ceremony: “There is no great music without a great film that inspires it.”
In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.
His iconic so-called Spaghetti Western movies saw him work closely with the late Italian film director Sergio Leone.
Morricone was known for crafting just a few notes, that that played on a harmonica in Leone’s “Once Upon A Time in America,” which would be instantly associated with that film.

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Over new drama series on StarTimes excites movie lovers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Movie lovers across the country can have a huge sign to be excited as TV entertainment provider, StarTimes, has introduced fresh drama series to excite its subscribers with the best TV viewing moments. The new series, Black Money Love and Bridges of Love, air on Novela E Plus.Both are in addition to thrilling series, like […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reviving late Chief M.K.O’s goodies for the masses

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Title: Farewell to Poverty: Let There Be Light in Africa Author: Modupe Onitiri-Abiola                   Publisher: Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Pennsylvania, U.S.A Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     T here is an African saying that ‘nobody can run away from his shadow.’ It is based on this adage […]
Arts & Entertainments

He was a thorough professional – Mr. Latin eulogizes Ogun Majek

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, a.k.a Mr. Latin, has described the late Ogun Majek has a leading light in the film industry till his death and a thorough professional. The veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, a.k.a Ogun Majek, died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: