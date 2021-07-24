The Great Trek: The selfishness in us!

Last Sunday, our total disregard for the wellbeing or otherwise of our fellow Nigerian, due to our selfishness was once again displayed along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. But, let me crave your indulgence to delve into a quick geography lesson in order to paint a vivid scenario of the suffering I and thousands of others went through because of our self-centredness and inability to manage situations better.

On a good day, it only takes approximately 30 minutes to cover the 15-kilometre distance from Arepo, where I began my journey on that fateful day, to Ogba. But since the rehabilitation of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway began in earnest some years ago, (although the actual contract was awarded some 20 years back, during the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo), this has not been the case – will touch more on this later.

However, last Sunday the rehabilitation was not the reason why I spent almost six hours covering the same distance; instead it was caused by people stopping at Kara to buy rams for the Eid el Kabir celebrations, which took place during the week! Imagine, almost six hours – almost the same time someone making the 5,022-kilometre trip to London would use – all because my people were only just thinking of themselves! Anyone who has been stuck in traffic for hours on end knows how uncomfortable and disconcerting it came be. It was even much more agonising for those forced to trek long distances in order to get to their destinations.

I was almost moved to tears watching a mother, with a baby on her back, and a toddler plodding by her side, having to sit down in order to rest, not only her weary pain-wracked body, but also in order to give the infant a break, after trekking for only God knows how long. Others were seen carrying heavy loads, either on their heads or hands (whichever they felt more comfortable with), trudging wearily along the nation’s busiest highway because vehicles that should have conveyed them were all stuck in the gridlock, which extended for kilometres on both sides of the expressway. Like a scene reminiscent of the ‘Great Trek’ embarked upon by the Dutch-speaking inhabitants fleeing British run Cape Colony in South Africa in their droves way back in 1836, so were thousands of people seen walking on both sides of the expressway last Sunday.

Naturally, since traffic gridlock is no respecter of nationality, even foreigners, who normally would have been seated in their air conditioned vehicles, were seen hiking alongside Nigerians in the mass ‘exodus’ of humanity. Initially, it was not clear what caused our misery with different reasons swirling around. And although a few mentioned Kara as the culprit, not many believed this. Instead they blamed an accident as the most likely cause.

Lo and behold, by the time I finally inched to Kara, I found that it was actually the cause, as once I meandered past it, the road became free. Alas, all the suffering experienced on that Sunday was just because some people decided that was the best day to purchase the four legged animal, which Muslims slaughter in order to imbibe the habit of sacrifice and love for one another, as characterised by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Incidentally, the traffic officials on ground, which included FRSC, police and other uniformed personnel, rather than ameliorating the situation, (in true Nigerian fashion) were part of the problem, as they allowed indiscriminate parking, driving against traffic and even U-turns take place on the expressway.

We cannot, however, place all the blame on them because of the way people will beg or even “roger” them in order to achieve their desired goal, not minding the hardship or inconvenience such actions inflict on others – like the massive traffic gridlock. In truth, it even appears that many of these individuals seem to get a kick out of doing such things as a way of showing ‘ordinary mortals’ that they are not on the same level. This has meant that in virtually all spheres of the Nigerian society, this is what takes place and has played a prominent role in leaving the country where it is now. While we all crave for a much better nation in which to live, how many of us actually contribute our quota into making this wish a reality? This is why more often than not a call to serve is seen as an opportunity to improve one’s self by acquiring the latest cars, building mansions and amassing wealth forgetting that doing such means that the wider society is denied the basic things of life; like good roads, decent housing, schools and health facilities.

But this is not the case in the countries we often refer to as ideal, because their public officials (be they elected or otherwise) actually serve the people by ensuring that their roads are motorable, they have access to good health, decent accommodation, food and other basic necessities of life. Again I must concede that we cannot, if we want to be truthful, lay all the blame on our officials because we the people also put them under so much pressure.

Thus, once someone is given an appointment or wins an election, that is when I remember that he is my relation from my mother’s side and will pull out all the stops in order to get close to him in order to also benefit from his new position. Then, if he is a friend, I will also be one of the first to give him a call, hoping that he will remember me once he finally settles down by giving me a juicy appointment or mouth-watering contract that will immediately change my status in the society. And while I will be reaching out to him, so will his own family members, friends, classmates and acquaintances all jostling to find one form of favour from him not minding that our pressure may force him to dip his hands into the cookie jar in order to appease and not offend us. At the end of the day if he is unable to achieve anything it is the same ‘us’ who will be critical of his performance or lack of it as the case may be.

Until the time that we stop placing our officials under undue pressure, that is when we will have the moral right to hold such officials accountable. And one quick last word, I must doff my hat to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who personally visited and monitored the clearing of obstructions responsible for the heavy gridlock along the Kara stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday. The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said Odumosu decided to “liberate” the expressway from traders who had turned the axis and route into a market where rams and other Salah items are being sold. Since his intervention it has been smooth driving all the way!

