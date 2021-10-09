News

The Hand of God Was on Captain Hosa’s Life – Chief Mene Brown

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was another night filled with glowing tributes, wonderful speeches, and fond recollections of the memory of the recently departed Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo in Benin City, Edo State.

The event, one in a line of many leading up to the final internment of the great billionaire businessman and exceptional philanthropist, was held by the family and attracted a wide array of close family, friends, business associates and distinguished dignitaries who came from far and near to grace the occasion.

The esteemed royal houses of the Bini and Warri Kingdom were also ably represented by a coterie of royal high chiefs. Incidentally, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who is married to the first child of the deceased, had a powerful delegation whose spokesman Chief Mene Brown, the Ogwa-Olusan of Warri kingdom paid effusive tributes to the memory of Captain Hosa describing him as a man who it was obvious had the hand of God upon his life.

Mene recounted his warm interactions with Captain Hosa years earlier when he was sent as a royal emissary to negotiate the hand of his daughter in marriage and how he was struck by the blessed and kind nature of Captain Hosa. He prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude for the family to bear the loss of their patriarch.

Captain Hosa was buried in Benin on Friday October 8 this year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buni: Why we’re embarking on APC membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… Says defectors name not in party’s register The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has aduced reasons for the membership registration and revalidation for the party. One of the reasons given by the Chairman is that many of the defectors into […]
News

Third wave of COVID-19: Edo calls for caution, compliance to protocols

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Government has urged residents to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities with caution and adhere to preventive protocols against the spread of coronavirus in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 infections across the country. The Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Technical Committee on COVID-19, Philip Shaibu, who made the call while […]
News

We’ll ensure investments in A’Ibom become productive, says Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commissions Tropicana Mall Pledges to revamp Ibom Hilton Hotel, complete 4-Star hotel, Ikot Ekpene … A’Ibom is now an investors destination- MD, Tropicana Mall Governor Udom Emmanuel has revealed that his administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that investments that belong to Akwa Ibom people are not left to waste, pu into productive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica