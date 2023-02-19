The hidden enemy you must conquer

In life, being should proceed doing, therefore it is better to first work on being than doing in order to be the best God wants you to be. Yes, your deadliest enemy is the one inside of you. You inner make up dictates what you do and how far you can go. Before you can conquer any enemy around your life and destiny, you must first of all conquer yourself.

Mr. Self is the strongest enemy few men can tame andLet’s look at God’s word concerning this: “Proverbs 25:28 (KJV) He that hath no rule over his own spirit is like a city that is broken down, and without walls.”

This single verse of the scripture above best opens up today’s topic than any book in the word, paraphrasing that Proverbs 25:28 it says: “a man that has no control over himself, and man that has not conquered himself is a defeated/broken and defenseless city.” Friend, how can a broken and defenseless human being face his enemy? No, he should not try it, rather he should go after himself first and train and have rules and winning principles over himself before he dares any other outward enemy whether in spiritual or physical combat.

In this life, you must gain mastery of yourself first before you can have any victory or any lasting victory over your enemies. Your appetites, your habits, your sleeping, your work, your level of knowledge or your level of ignorance, etc, can be your enemies or friends, depending on how you handle them.

In getting to the top and fulfilling your God given purpose and destiny in life you will face a lot of oppositions, but if and only if you can control and dominate yourself in godly wisdom and align with God’s word, you be amazed at how all forms of obstacles falls before you.

In the divine surgical theater of destiny, you must surrender to God’s cutting and reshaping your character and virtues into a man of honesty, into a man of wisdom and integrity in any area of life. The foundation of victory in life is to please God, it’s to fear God. Here’s how God’s word put it: Proverbs 16:6-7 (KJV) By mercy and truth iniquity is purged: and by the fear of the LORD men depart from evil.

When a man’s ways please the LORD, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him. The urge to have sex and fornicate or commit adultery may be an enemy you need to conquer, the crave to be rich at any cost may the very enemy destroying God’s best for you, the over speeding, your love to run at a very high speed with your car may be the enemy inside of you waiting to kill you or deform you if you don’t conquer that urge. We are quick to point accusing fingers to the devil meanwhile the enemy lies within us untouched and most of the time unrecognized.

This is a wake up call from the Lord to you today. What that habit or character you need to deal with and you know if you don’t, you are going no where? Most of us powerful pray warfare prayers but our bullets are fired at the wrong direction, imagine a man who can’t control his anger or a woman can talk anyhow to anybody praying against enemy in his/ her village trying to destroy his or her marriage.

You must recognize this enemies in you before you can deal with them you must give attention to your selfish nature and tackle it, you must deal with greed, you must deal with lack of integrity, you must deal with your appetite for food, you must deal with the wickedness and unforgiveness , you must deal with lies, you must conquer those uncontrollable evil thoughts in your hearts, you must control your tongue, you must deal with pride and humble yourself under God’s word, if you really want to get to the destination God planned for your life.

Jesus is the perfect example of how we must first conquer lust, pride, pleasure and sins. When Jesus went to the wilderness to fast and pray and to be tempted for forty days and forty nights He was faced with the enemy within: hunger, greed, lust, anger, pride, the Lord came forth with victory over these enemies and got empowered to turn the world around.

Many of people are just face with little pressure and they crumble like a pack of biscuits in the face of the enemy within them, Thay come out defeated in almost every temptation and test of characters, and that explains why they are where they are. Let’s look at this: “1 Corinthians 9:24-27 (KJV) Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize?

So run, that ye may obtain. And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible. I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway.”

That is Apostle Paul speaking there, how do you keep your body under? Only those that give God’s word the number one place in all life’s decision truly conquer their enemies and become wise, great and fulfilled in life. It’s great to have a taste of the best of God’s goodness.

