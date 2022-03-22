The hideous truth about our corrupt leaders

Let us examine the facts below and make the decision together at the end of reading:

Our corrupt, wealthy Nigerians have prevented their children from being independent by handing over luxury things to them instead of having them work for those things themselves. Those children were just given fishes and were never taught how to fish. This way of life limits society’s capital potential. The Chinese proverb: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime” is a concept we all should integrate into our beliefs.

Has anyone reasoned that just giving children nice things causes them to grow up losing their developmental skills? And, as a result, they might lack the ability to earn their success and be productive towards their family and the economic growth of their nation.

In addition, the children might not be able to discover their potential skills because they have been limited or denied the opportunity to do so. The child’s potential is diminished by materialistic values taught to them by their parents; the same materialistic values that are plaguing our society.

The children will never find out what they are capable of doing. Perhaps, these children would have superseded their parents and would have become something greater than what was handed over to them. But now we will never know.

The nation also suffers the consequences of its people valuing materialism over integrity. The nation does not financially benefit from its citizens stealing money from the government to spoil their children with luxurious gifts.

Furthermore, the entire family has now cut themselves short. They will also not be able expand economically because they are too busy eating fishes from the same stagnant pond. Gradually, the number of fish in that pond will decrease until there is nothing left.

If we hand everything to our children and do not allow them to grow on the basis of their own potential, the nation will remain at zero point. Our children’s growth and mindset are tremendously affected by our selfish and greedy actions. If we do not present them with the opportunity to grow in intelligence through experiences, failures and consistent effort, then we will never grow as a nation.

Let us examine this together: Do you think if Kentucky Fried Chicken’s founder, Colonel Harland Sander’s parents had handed everything over to him, and he accepted it, would he have discovered his own potentials, skills, strengths, work ethics and management styles that orchestrated his success and made him renowned worldwide?

This message is for all Nigerian youth who have given up hope and who feel like the country has failed them. The youth that have lost hope are now getting involved in kidnapping, robbery, and 419 and Yahoo scams because our society has deviated from moral injunctions to corruptible behaviors. We have lost our chances to find out if we would have been the next Colonel Harland Sanders in Nigeria. We have lost those skills and will never find out if we are capable of those potentials or even being greater than what we are now.

If we are overwhelmed by rejection or discouraged by setbacks, like we are seeing now in our nation, remember the story of Colonel Harland Sanders. He was fired from multiple jobs; ruined his legal career; was set back by the Great Depression, fires, and World War II; and despite all of those challenges, he still created one of the largest fast food chains in the world. Sanders wouldn’t let anything or anyone defeat him. He did not engage in kidnapping, robbing, or any other kind of misconduct, he became great through all honest channels.

Similarly, Nigerian youth should not allow politicians, elderly and religious leaders to defeat them. We should learn from the inspirational story of Colonel Harland Sanders.

When people embezzle government funds or exploit others only for their own gain, do they know that, in the long run, their actions will indirectly have a negative impact on themselves? They have lost their skills, potential, integrity, experience, and the ability to develop and grow. Look around. Some of our elders, politicians and religious leaders that used to be medical doctors, lawyers, engineers, and accountants have lost their professional skills. Money has distracted them from developing and nurturing their skills.

How many of our politicians, after their tenure has expired, are able to return to their previous professions and succeed? Or how many are able to survive without running back to seek for another political endeavor because they don’t have the skills to excel in their profession anymore? The answer is none. If they are confident about their skills and still have them, then how come, after their tenure expired, they cannot develop outside the political space? This is seen as a failure and not success. Why should anybody envy such people or try to emulate their lives? They are going around from one political appointment to another because they have failed and lost the skills to be able to function well in their profession.

After their tenure expired or even when they are still in service, most of these people that embezzle the nation’s resources build businesses that the common man cannot afford due to lack of evenly distributed income in the nation. Nobody can afford their products. This is similar to a sinking ship and one greedy person decided to save himself, afraid for all the assets in the ship that he/she will acquire. Perhaps this person has forgotten that if everyone sinks except himself, he will be in a lonely world. When he is the only survivor with all this wealth, there will be no one to buy all these goods from him. This is a similar concept to the poem “No man is an island” by John Donne (1572-1631). If I may ask, did this person really survive? Similarly, to our people, selfishly embezzling government’s funds to develop themselves and their family alone, they can never thrive and they are not truly surviving. If they are, they wouldn’t keep on looking for political jobs. Think about it. How come they can’t do any another job? A truly confident and smart person should not be afraid to do any job and should be outstanding in any business. These are undeniable facts.

As a matter of fact, they have indirectly caused a disability to their own potentials and development.

It means that no one is truly self-sufficient in this world. Every man is a piece of our nation. You need the citizens and the citizens need you.

Everyone must rely on the company and comfort of others in order for business or a nation to thrive. Businesses and a nation perform poorly when there is no cash flow within the society.

Look around you in our nation and try to dispute these facts. You know as much as I do that these facts are indisputable.

How many of our leaders these days are not concerned that their companies are not thriving? Every investment they have made seems to have failed. They will not rise by prayers alone, but by contributing to the economy and bettering the life of the citizens. Some of their businesses have failed because they have been too focused on self.

The cabals have pointed a finger at us and now nine of the fingers are facing them. It’s time for rethinking. A complete paradigm shift is needed.

There is no common sense in what is happening. Maybe our people have forgotten that economic growth is driven often times by consumer spending and business investment. Who are the consumers of a product? It is the citizens. When you fail to economically equip the citizens, how do you create sales, profit or economic growth for yourself? This is simple economics!

A good example is when you are awarded contract for electricity provision and you embezzle the money without executing the contract. After your tenure in government, you build a factory that will be run with 24-hours generator that you must fuel. This will cost you money and the overall cost of the production chain might be too unaffordable. This will reduce your turnover and consequent profits. You might not even breakthrough because of your selfishness and evil deeds have now come back to haunt you.

If there is equality in the distribution of resources in our nation, this will eliminate selfish characters in our land. This will make it possible for spreading new economic growth throughout the country.

For example, if you are in a boutique business that is thriving, this might lead you to other investments such as more retail stores opening to cater for the customers; the same way restaurants and grocery stores expand.

Furthermore, you are awarded the contract to build roads and bridges and, as you build them, you decide to build petrol filling stations along the road you have constructed. The filling stations will generate an everlasting money throughout your life. If you calculate the money that will be generated throughout your life and your children and grandchildren’s lives, it’s more than the contract money you were given in the beginning. The contract money is just instant money. It would not provide any kind of longevity. Also, by adding the petrol stations, you would have produced jobs for so many people and you would have allowed for your generations to come to be better equipped.

If any of our leaders contesting for a government position do not know these simple mathematics, they shouldn’t be in government. Neither should we be voting for them too. Check their CVs and ask these questions:

*Why should we vote for you?

*What are your goals and your plans for Nigerians in full details?

*How do you think you will achieve these laid-out plans?

*What is in your CV?

*Tell us about yourself, your family, where are your children right now, if not in the Nigeria; Why? What positions do your children occupy in the nation?

These are some of the questions we should be asking all our political contenders in 2023 before we elect them into any political positions.

We should all be sure that all these laid-down actions will be congruent with the delivery of services. We need thoughtful leaders that are educated and have the understanding. Leaders who will obey our national pledge:

I pledge to Nigeria, my country

To be faithful, loyal, and honest

To serve Nigeria with all my strength

To defend her unity

And uphold her honor and glory

So help me God.

Most people have forgotten that the rich also cry. The political leaders and elders in our nation have also failed themselves.

The question now is, are the fortunate Nigerians really fortunate as we perceive it or are they unfortunate?

*Christine Umoekereka Shutti, a professional nurse and author of Our collective contribution to the decadence in Nigeria, lives in Canada

