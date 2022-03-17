The hoax of constitution-making and amendments

One remarkable feature of neocolonial state is the hoax of constitution-making and superficial amendments. A colonial state is a political community acquired by another political state as a source of profit. A neocolonial country or state is one that has legally been constituted an independent state but in practice, reality or substance it is still dominated by another state usually its former coloniser for profit and geo-political and diplomatic influence. Nigeria is a neocolonial state to Britain and swings under the geopolitical and diplomatic influence of Britain and its allies especially the United States of America.

The acquisition of what eventually metamorphosed as Nigeria started officially in 1862 when Lagos was acquired as a colony and later followed by the conquest of other Southern and Northern ethnic communities and the constitution of them as protectorates between the late 19th century and early 20th century.

In 1914, the protectorates were merged to become amalgamated Nigeria. From 1914 to date, Nigeria has not had a constitution which has been a product of consensual agreement of all the component ethnic communities that constitute it. The Letters Patent, Nigeria (Protectorate) Order in Council, and the Royal Instructions which were the constitutional instrument upon which the formation, structuring and administration of Nigeria were based were autocratic laws handed down from London to the colonial administrators to enforce.

In 1922, Clifford introduced his constitution based on a law called Nigeria (Legislative Council) Order in Council, 1922, it issued from the same organic origin emanating from colonial diktat from the Imperial Office in London. When Arthur Richard tinkered with Clifford Constitution the nationalists massed under the National Council of Nigerian Citizens protested the product as “obnoxious.”

Then Governor John Macpherson introduced his constitutional amendment of 1951 that regionalized Nigeria without making it a federal state. By this time the nationalists were fully on ground but they were sharply divided along tribal lines as infused into the body politic by Britain and so British Colonial Secretary, Oliver Lyttleton introduced the 1954 Constitution that was dictated by colonial authorities based in London and Lagos and it was promulgated especially when Britain had satisfied itself that it had succeeded in steering Nigeria on the road to neocolonialism having successfully obtained the ‘official majority’ in the Central Legislature whereby by the 1953 Constitutional Conference the South represented by Azikiwe, Awolowo feebly protesting conceded 50% representation to the North in the Central Legislature.

The 1957, 1958, 1959 Constitution amendments were made to tidy up the loose-ends of the Independence Constitution of 1960. But one remarkable feature of this constitution making and subsequent amendments is that the essence and substance were dictated and passed down by external power for the consumption of the people.

That chain of that organic origin has not been broken till date. By 1963, the 1960 Independence Constitution was in the process of breaking down as the political dynamics founded on it which the operators had found inconvenient to tackle the irritating opposition by Awolowo and his Action Group was getting on their nerves especially when the British Privy Council, the Supreme Court for all colonially-dependent countries such as Nigeria with its 1960 Constitution that made Nigeria a dominion under British Commonwealth still retained British Privy Council as its Supreme Court. And so, the legal tussle over the removal of Akintola and installation of Adegbenro as the Premier had been ruled in favour of the Action Group and so Nigeria’s Balewa government got annoyed over that judicial victory for the opposition and overnight used their NPC/NCNC alliance to propose on amendment that turned Nigeria into a Republican status with effect that the AG/Adegbenro victory was rendered ineffectual as not applicable to an independent and republican Nigeria. So, on October 1, 1963 Nigeria became republic just to defeat Awolowo and the Action Group’s victory over Akintola and his NPC backers.

So, in all, it can safely be said that all the constitution-making and amendments have been a hoax lacking in substance or made pursuant to the sovereign will of Nigerians properly constituted in their sovereign, free, republican and democratic status. All these constitutions from 1914, 1922, 1946, 1951, 1954, 1957 and 1960, 1963, 1979, 1999 have all been made by powers outside the free, sovereign, republican and democratic essence of Nigeria and the organic chain of origin is traceable from 1914 Letters Patent to 1999 Constitution which remain autocratic impositions.

So, when the new political powers instituted since 1999 Cajole Nigerians with constitution amendment it has remained feeling of déjà vu since 1999, every civilian administration has undertaken the project of amending the 1999 Constitution but at the end nothing other than cosmetic changes will be applied as the substance of the constitutional questions, the existential problems troubling Nigeria will remain untouched while trifles will be presented as the problems worthy of consideration. And so, when the present National Assembly under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari told skeptical Nigerians that it was undertaking the constitutional amendment exercise and the cacophony of troubling secessionist threats from Igbo and Yoruba youths led by Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo alia Igboho because of the suffocating nature of the 1999 Constitution, all the National Assembly could offer as remedial measures and antidote to the agitations were cosmetic changes like Bills for Administrative and Financial Autonomy for Local Governments, to change names of some Local Governments, Financial Independence for State Assembly, Obedience to Legislative Summons, Inauguration of National and State Assemblies/Legislative Bureaucracy, Retirement Age and Pension Rights of Judicial Officers, Bill on Criminal Code, Penal Code and Evidence Act, Pre-elation Petitions/Appeals, Post-call Qualification of Secretary of National Judicial Council, Permission of Public Servants to engage in Healthcare Education, Production and Services beyond Farming, Fair Hearing during Removal of State Judicial Officers, Devolving Power to Concurrent List with respect to Airports, Poison, Railway, fingerprint etc but other important issues of indigeneship of state, etc. A constitution is an agreement made by peoples or political communities that have consensually accepted to live together as a country or association and it is not forced.

It is only when peoples are conquered that a law can be imposed on them as an act of subjugation as it was between 1900 and 1914 when Britain completed its conquest of ethnic communities in what is now called Nigeria and imposed basic laws on them as constitution. It is still the unbroken chain of that imposition of basic law of subjugation that started in 1914 that is continuing with the 1960 to 1999 Constitutions.

Nigeria is yet to be free of this imposition and every constitution-making with subsequent amendments carried out by the beneficiaries reminds Nigerians that they are a conquered people whether by Britain or by the indigenous caretakers constituted under the sovereign powers of Britain as the coloniser-overlord who formed the Nigerian armed forces which has been the lethal force it used to conquer and constitute Nigeria and used that iniquitous institution in keeping the country down under the forced constitutions and that tradition is continuing.

So, until the hoax of this constitution making and amendment is dispelled and destroyed Nigeria will remain in the doldrums – down and out as a neocolonial state attached to the apron string of Britain and its allies especially the United States of America. There is no two ways about being a good and successful country other than breaking this evil chain of constitution-imposition by making a free autochthonous constitution by Nigerian people for themselves and their posterity. That’s the only medicine that will heal Nigeria. Nothing else!

