The holes in sports icons’ list

The outgoing week was loaded with activities and crucial talking points. At last, the Federal Government lifted the ban on cotact sports and so training and competitions can start. After four to five months of uncertainties, the world is back to normalcy except Nigeria. The news already gingered the League Management Company to announce November 15 as kick-off date for the next football season.

There were appointments of coaches into national teams plus the appointment of Austin Eguavoen as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

However, the 60 sports icons named by the ministry of sports caught my attention. It is important to state that the idea is noble and highly commendable because we are not used to appreciating our heroes not only in sports but in other spheres in Nigeria. As expected, the country’s first and only individual Olympic Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, was top on the list which also had prominent and deserving names like Chika Chukwumerije, Falilat Ogunkoya, the late Sam Okwaraji, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, the late Chief MKO Abiola, Emmanuel Amuneke, Jighere Wellington, Hogan Bassey, Dick Tiger, Nduka Odizor, Earnest Okonkwo, Larry Izamoje, Soji Fasuba, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Segun Odegbami, Samuel Peter, Olumide Oyedeji, Muda Lawal, Rashidi Yekini, Stephen Keshi and Modupe Osikoya. These are some of those in the list that one cannot fault their inclusion. It is difficult to evaluate or justify the inclusion of everyone on that list but some like Ajunwa clearly deserve the honour.

No doubt, there can never be a flawless list. And so, like every list, there were clear omissions and surprise inclusion of some names in the 60 sports icons list presented by the ministry of sports. Despite the applause that greeted the concept, many stakeholders were shocked when the names were rolled out.

Two silver medallists at the Atlanta Olympic Games, Ruth Ogbeifo and Gloria Alozie, were omitted. Ruth could have won the gold but for an injury she was treating before the Games. She lifted 245kg same as Colombia’s Maria Urrutia who won the gold medal but she settled for silver because of her higher body weight. Alozie almost didn’t compete in Sydney after her fiance Hyginus Anugo died in a car accident shortly before the games in Sydney. She won a silver in tears courtesy of her bravery in to a silver at the 1999 World Championships. The two ladies deserve a place on the list.

Ruth, in a reaction, said: “In weightlifting, my record as the first African and Commonwealth woman to have won and Olympic ‘Golden silver’ medal for Nigeria was not recognised and it is unbelievable. Recognition is being recycled and not on sports merit.”

Joseph Yobo was captain of the Super Eagles for close to a decade and he won over 100 caps but was not honoured as well as Victor Ikpeba who won the African Footballer of the Year award in 1997. Late Shaibu Amodu, who on three occasions qualified Nigeria for the World Cup and also won continental tittle with the BBC Lions, was not recognized. He was the most successful indigenous coach of his era and it was not a surprise he had five spells with the senior national team. With due respect, Garba Lawal was a dutiful ex-international but how he made that list with Yobo, Ikpeba out remains a mystery.

Also Israel Adesanya was on the list but Anthony Joshua was snubbed. It is either they are both excluded or included. Daniel Igali also won Olympic gold and many global honours for Canada as Nigerian-born and he was not listed.

The most ridiculous aspect of the list was inclusion of Aliko Dangote and Kessington Adebutu apparently because of their readiness to revive two of the national stadia in the country. Their gestures are commendable but not enough for them to be on sports icons’ list when notable names like Raheem Adejumo, Abraham Ordia, Lekan Salami, Remi Osho, Rafiu Ladipo, Emeka Omeruah, Samuel Ogbemudia, Sunday Dankaro and Awoture Eleyae were not listed. Globacom Chairman Chief Mike Adenuga played a good role to boost the domestic football league and Africa Footballer of the Year awards and he did not make the list as well.

Overall, the decision to make it a closed sports award was a huge error. If about 30 were honoured and it was stated that it was the very first ANNUAL sports icon award, others omitted would have hope for next year. The way it is, the omissions revealed a big hole in the job done especially because some persons are not supposed to be on the list in the first place.

