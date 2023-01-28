Arts & Entertainments

The Humour Awards honours Wale Adenuga

Mr. Wale Adenuga (MFR), Chairman/ CEO of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), was recently honoured with an induction into the Comedy Hall of Fame at the recently held second edition of The Humour Awards in Lagos. The honour, according to organisers of the award, is as a result of his immense contributions to the growth of the comedy industry in Nigeria.

Adenuga was awarded alongside other individuals whose contributions to the industry cannot be overemphasised; they include Nkem Owoh, Sunday Omobolanle (Aluwe), Ngozi Nwosu, Mr. Macaroni, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Chinedu Ikedieze, Nosa Rex (Baba Rex) and Real Warri Pikin. Wale Adenuga Jnr., Managing Director of WAP, who received the award on behalf of his dad, said: “We appreciate the organisers of this impressive event for acknowledging people like our Chairman/CEO, who have contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s comedy industry. While there is still a lot more to be done, we are proud of what has been achieved thus far and we pledge that Wale Adenuga Productions will continue to push the envelope for the sake of future generations.”

In addition to providing millions of viewers with the hilarious Papa Ajasco Reloaded TV Comedy, and Akpan and Oduma comedy skits weekly, Adenuga is also the creator and executive producer of the multiple award-winning Super story, and The Babington Family TV dramas; Founder and Chairman of PEFTI Film Institute located in Lagos and Ibadan. The school has trained several generations of Nigerians in the entertainment industry. He is also the Chairman of WAPTV, a family entertainment TV channel on the network of all major satellite TV platforms across Nigeria.

 

