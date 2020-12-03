The Igbo politics as gambling (2)

In the larger Nigerian society, the Igbo outside their tribal domains engaged in socio-cultural associations that cater for the needs of members of defined kinship groups usually captured under a village, community or clan.

In that way, socio-cultural associations keyed into politics played in reaction to colonial policies in cooperation with political parties such as Nigeria Youth Movement and later the National Council of Nigeria Citizens.

As a result of this British bastardization of Igbo political system and culture the Igbo lacked structure and organisation for their politics and this adversely affected Igbo politics. Lacking structure and organisation, Igbo politics was defined by the tokenisms of stranger-leaders (warrant chiefs) imposed on them by the British Colonial authorities in terms of representation in Nigeria’s ruling apparati such as the native authorities headed by Warrant Chiefs and Nigerian (Legislative) Council where anybody from anywhere could be sprung up from anywhere to represent the Igbo as was the case with Isaac Mba (1923 – 1930), Archdeacon G.T. Basden, an Anglican pastor appointed in 1931 and stayed until 1936 whereupon B.O. Amobi was appointed in 1938 to succeed him. Later E.N. Egbuna was appointed in 1943 and stayed until 1944.

The Igbo’s participation with national politics came with Lagos-based Nnamdi Azikiwe and F. Ogugua-Arah’s identification with Nigeria Youth Movement between 1938 and 1944 when Herbert Macaulay and Azikiwe founded the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC). At the provisional levels, majorly in Calabar, Asaba, Benin, Kano, Jos, Bauchi, Maiduguri, Onitsha, Benin, educated Igbo, artisans and traders were participating in politics led by such prominent politicians such as A.C. Nwapa, Alvan Ikoku, Eni Njoku, Jaja Wachuku, Mbonu Ojike, K.O. Mbadiwe, and several others.

They won elections into positions in provincial councils and regional assemblies. British decolonisation process quickened the pace of politics which also changed the substance of politics nationwide. Between 1944 and 1951, Britain was decided on the question of decolonisation process and what it wanted for, and out of Nigeria. First, Britain decided that Nigeria must be its neo-colonial state and the rulers must be those that accept this scheme and ready to defend it.

Azikiwe and Awolowo did not understand this scheme, even if they knew it. Awolowo’s reaction to this British decolonisation process was basically to have the West as an autonomous region dedicated to the welfare and security of the people.

By this standpoint, Awolowo desired that the West being dominantly Yoruba should be left to the Yoruba and other indigenous groups within it such as the Bini, Western Igbo, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, etc.

People like Nnamdi Azikiwe who espoused national citizenship and the corollary of rights attendant to it such as assumption of leadership position was not acceptable hence he attacked Azikiwe and the alleged Igbo propensity to dominate others which he termed “doctrine of Herrenvolk , whether it was of Hitler’s or Azikiwe’s.” Azikiwe, since 1946 has been elected alongside others to Nigeria Legislative Council representing Lagos.

In 1951, he has been elected into Western Region Assembly representing Lagos alongside Olorun-Nimbe and Adeleke Adedoyin. Azikiwe prior to 1954 had nothing to do with Igbo politics. It was after Azikiwe suffered the loss of premiership as a result of the betrayal of some of his political associates in 1951 Western Region Assembly that he returned to the Eastern Region to play tribal politics to remain relevant in national politics.

Azikiwe’s loss of both the premiership of Western Region and denial of nomination into the Federal Parliament placed him in panic mode as he lost national relevance. As the NCNC leader without political substance he and his acolytes designed a scheme to launch him back into political relevance and such can only materialize if he migrated to East his home region. Azikiwe’s mindless scheme for relevance rendered the Eastern Region politics and governance destabilized and incoherent with its attendant risks and uncertainties.

The Eastern Region’s once cohesive politics and governance were sown with mistrust as the government and politics then led by Azikiwe’s lieutenant, Eyo Ita; a minority was displaced to create space for Azikiwe’s entry into the region as premier.

Both the Igbo and Eastern minorities political leaders such as Eyo Ita, Alvan Ikoku, AC Nwapa, Udo Udoma, Okoi Arikpo, Eni Njoku, Jaja Wachuku and so on were disappointed and they rebelled against Azikiwe’s gambling politics as they refused to quit the government.

They eventually formed Nigeria Independent Party and that led to breakup of NCNC. Azikiwe got his way, but the Eastern Region was politically broken as the Igbo and their minorities’ compatriots lost the trust between them. Meanwhile, Azikiwe’s gambles in the West and the East had created a permanent fissure in the cohesion and stability in governance and politics in both regions and nationally. Azikiwe’s national appeal as political leader was consequently destroyed.

In politics from 1954, Azikiwe was playing politics of survival and accommodation as he lost the commanding height which he had between 1938 and 1950. This loss, Azikiwe suffered, was due to political gambling not rooted in principled politics, but in quick fixes and anything-goes politics. In this despondent position, the British Imperial Office and its colonial authorities in Nigeria got him where they designed for him as he remained a political gambler from 1954 to 1960 when he and Awolowo were edged out for Tafawa Balewa to assume the Prime Ministership of Nigeria. He was grudgingly rewarded with empty offices of Governor-Generalship, and later President just to stabilize the system and retain Nigerian unity.

From then on, Igbo politics has remain a gambling game where the players are focused on just playing to access the booties of office and not substantial power acquisition without which no politician can make meaning or effect positive changes in his environment or polity.

The same template left by Azikiwe has played out in the Second Republic and still playing out now. So, when you see politicians in the South- East plying their trade of politics under PDP or APC just know that they cannot do otherwise except the Azikiwe’s template is changed.

It is worse now because quite unlike Azikiwe who was relatively free from the hegemonic control of internal forces other than British authorities, the present corps of politicians, not only from Igbo land but in every tribe in Nigeria are the creation of the military establishment that abrogated the British-established Nigerian legal order and its politics in 1966 and instituted the present system which they diligently control. Every Igbo politician is a rootless being as his origin and existence lie outside Igboland having originated from a system of which he is a stranger, but eternally wired and controlled. He remains a vassal and clientele to the managers and controllers of the system.

Check the political leaders from 1999 and point to any that has political root in Igboland and can hold opinion contrary to that of the present ruling culture or its subalterns without being rubbished and rendered impotent.

If this gambling culture in Igbo politics must be changed, the ruling culture now founded on the rogue state structure created on January 15 and July 29, 1966 and etched on the autocratic constitutional framework otherwise called the Federal Military Government Supremacy and Enforcement of Powers Decree, No. 28, 1970 now replaced by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 must be changed and replaced with a mutually agreed governance structure and ruling constitutional framework.

